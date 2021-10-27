Cycle Pure Agarbathi presents Vedic Parampara Sampoorna Lakshmi Puja Kit ahead of Diwali

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cycle Pure Agarbathi presents the Vedic Paramapara Sampoorna Lakshmi Puja Kit in time for Diwali this year.

This Puja Kit has been specially created for devotees to conveniently perform the auspicious Lakshmi Puja on the festival. The eco-friendly kit contains all the essentials to conduct the puja as mentioned in the Agama Shastra.

The kit is created with great care under the guidance of learned scholars, purohits and in tandem with our sacred scriptures. It includes step by step instructions for users to follow and recite the mantras with ease.

The brand has unveiled an influencer campaign in line with the occasion featuring by 10 influencers from across the country. As part of the campaign, the influencers will demonstrate the convenience of the Sampoorna Lakshmi Puja Kit on their social media platforms. The Sampoorna Lakshmi Puja Kit caters to the puja needs of everyone celebrating Diwali, be it those staying away from home, working couples, home makers or newly married couples performing the Puja for the first time.

Speaking about the Sampoorna Kit, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, "Diwali is one of the most joyous festivals in India. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, we are experiencing it like never before. On this day, we worship Goddess Lakshmi and puja is performed on the occasion to invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. At Cycle Pure, we ensure that our ancient customs and rituals are followed and perpetuated. So, we have designed the Sampoorna Lakshmi Puja Kit to help devotees of all age groups to perform the puja conveniently with simple step-by-step instructions. Through this puja kit, we want to elevate the experience of doing puja for our consumers."



He adds, "We wish everyone a very prosperous and Happy Diwali and pray that Goddess Lakshmi bestows us with health, wealth and prosperity."

The Sampoorna Lakshmi Puja Kit is available at INR 599/-. Cycle has expanded its home worship segment to various Indian festivals and ceremonies. The products are available in the market as well as on the website www.cycle.in.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organisation has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfils them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

