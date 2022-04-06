Cycle Pure launches 'PrayforVictory' contest on Instagram

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world's largest manufacturer of agarbathi, has launched the 'PrayforVictory' contest on its Instagram page www.instagram.com/cycle.in. The contest will run for two months, with one question everyday.

The contest invites participants to answer fun questions and stand a chance to win goodies from www.cycle.in. The contest is an initiative by Cycle Pure to make hope and prayer relevant to sports and entertainment.

Speaking about the contest, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, "We are committed to providing hope to our customers, by doing the right thing, every single time. This time, it's in the form of a fun contest where people hope and pray that their team wins."



The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by N Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathies, which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

