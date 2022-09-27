Cycle Pure launches pujaroom.com to provide a premium puja experience

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27 (ANI/GPRC): Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world's largest manufacturer of incense sticks today launched pujaroom.com ahead of this year's festive season to offer online premium traditional puja products aimed at connecting devotees to the divine during the festivities. Pujaroom.com is a distinct approach adopted by the brand to specifically cater to 'premium puja room' essentials that are sourced ethically, sustainably and are artisanal. It has been launched to offer a wider range of consumers the convenience of shopping products for all their puja needs from one website. The products are available on https://pujaroom.com/, the first of its kind in the spiritual space.

Pujaroom embodies spirituality and relationship with the creator. Cycle Pure understands the sanctity that the devotional space holds and the positive vibes it brings into one's home. The products range from Peetha, Jhoola, Incense Holder, Modern Ash Catcher and Dasara Doll stands. Focusing on devotion, the brand has delved deep into heritage to create products that resonate with the sanctitude of pujaroom spirituality.

Speaking about the website launch, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, "We take pride in what we do and with pujaroom.com, we are aiming to bring all the puja requirements under one roof. The website is designed to provide convenience to the consumers who are really particular about the products they pray with and seek perfection. We understand that there is a set of audience that is conscious of what it purchases and how that purchase contributes to a cause. With pujaroom.com, we are here to create a difference by promoting conscious consumerism, in the spiritual and devotional domain.



We aspire to capture the essence and aura of the pujaroom by bringing artefacts that hold importance in our traditions and are authentically made for a purpose."

Every product has been meticulously curated whilst keeping India's glorious heritage and tradition alive. The products are artisanal, traditional, authentic and responsible. With each purchase, artisans will benefit and every purchase made will make a difference by adding value and purpose to the ecosystem of doing ethical business.

The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and a philanthropist, Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathies, which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully-run business conglomerate with an established presence across India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business domains like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under the banner of Ripple Fragrances, and floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed itself towards assuming social responsibilities and fulfills them through its CSR arm NR Foundation. The NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information on NR Group, please visit http://www.nrgroup.co.in/

