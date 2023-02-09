Cyfuture expands its Data Center footprint in South India with a new facility in Chennai

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/SRV): Cyfuture, a leading provider of data centers and cloud services in India, has announced the construction of a new data center in Tambaran, Chennai. The facility will have a capacity of 500 racks in its initial phase (Phase I), with plans to expand. The company has secured a vast plot close to 1 acre to bring the project to fruition! Chennai is an important location for Data Centre business in India, considering its strategic location with undersea cable connectivity and the presence of large corporates & IT Companies.

This marks Cyfuture's fifth data center in India and expands the company's presence to the country's southern region. The company already has data centers in Noida, Jaipur, and Raipur and plans to expand further to Mumbai and Bangalore in the second half of 2023.

The new data center in Chennai will allow Cyfuture to serve its clients in the region better and offer them a wider range of cloud services, including data storage, cloud computing, and disaster recovery. The company's data centers are designed to provide high uptime and security, ensuring that clients can focus on growing their businesses without worrying about the underlying infrastructure. The facility will be equipped with the latest technologies and designed to meet the highest security, reliability, scalability, flexibility, and performance standards.

"We are thrilled to bring our state-of-the-art data center infrastructure to Chennai," said Cyfuture CEO and founder Anuj Bairathi. "This new facility will enable us to meet the increasing demand for cloud services in the region and help our clients drive innovation and growth through the power of the cloud."



Cyfuture Cloud, a MEITY-empaneled Cloud Services Provider, has a proven track record of delivering reliable and scalable cloud solutions to businesses of all sizes. Cyfuture provides complete hyper-converged infrastructure services, including private and public cloud, in partnership with VMWare. Its products, including Back up as a Service, Disaster Recovery as a Service, Object Storage, and GPU cloud, are gaining traction for many enterprises worldwide.

"Our new data center in Chennai is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible cloud services to our clients," said Ajai Rai, Chief Technology Officer, Cyfuture. "We look forward to helping businesses in the region as the facility will feature redundant power and cooling systems to ensure maximum uptime and advanced fire suppression and security measures.

Cyfuture is a strong multinational entity operating across 20+ locations in India and outside, delivering cutting-edge digital solutions for over two decades. Pioneers in Data Centre & Hosting, Cloud services, Digital Marketing, Application Development, Managed Services, and BPO, the company also deals in futuristic technologies, including Blockchain, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, IoT, and much more.

Cyfuture possesses modernized tier III, MEITY-empaneled data centers that are bolstered with state-of-the-art hardware to render wondrous data center, outsourcing, and hosting solutions to its esteemed clients using their proprietary IVY method. As a CMMI Level 5 company and PCI DSS compliant along with ISO certification, the company boasts its physical presence crosswise twenty locations in India, USA, and UK.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

