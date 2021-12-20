Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Nykaa on its IPO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel to the book running lead managers on initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited (Nykaa), comprising of 47,575,326 equity shares of face value of INR 1 each for cash at a price of INR 1,125 per equity share (including a share premium of INR 1,124 per equity share) ("Offer Price") aggregating to INR 53,497.24 million (the "Offer").

Nykaa is India's first profit making unicorn to list on the stock exchanges and one of the first beauty and e-commerce company to list in India.

The Capital Markets and General Corporate Practices of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction.

The transaction team was led by Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner; Yash Ashar, Partner & Head - Capital Markets; and Abhinav Kumar, Partner; with support from Rohit Tiwari, Principal Associate; Parth Desai, Senior Associate; Jhalak Shah, Associate; Vibham Raman, Associate; and Vartika Bhatnagar, Associate.

Reeba Chacko, Partner & Head - Corporate; and S. Harish, Partner; advised on e-commerce and IOCC Issues.

The Offer comprised a fresh issue of 5,602,666 equity shares aggregating to INR 6,300.00 million and an offer for sale of 41,972,660 equity shares aggregating to INR 47,197.24 million by the selling shareholders which included a promoter selling shareholder, certain investor selling shareholders and certain individual selling shareholders.



Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited and Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited acted as the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the Offer. BofA Securities India Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and JM Financial Limited acted as the book running lead managers (BRLMs) to the Offer.

Other parties involved in the transaction are AZB & Partners (Legal counsel to Nykaa and promoter selling shareholder as to Indian law), Sidley Austin LLP (International legal counsel to BRLMs) and Trilegal (Legal counsel to the investor selling shareholders and individual selling shareholders).

The Transaction was signed on April 29, 2021 and closed on November 10, 2021.

India's Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 104 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has 750 lawyers, including over 130 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.

The firm was recently named in '25 Most Innovative Companies of the Year' by CII. Also, received "Law Firm of the Year" award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and "Law Firm of the Year, India" at the Asialaw Regional Awards 2020.

The firm was recognised as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2020" at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2020" from India, by the Asian Legal Business.

