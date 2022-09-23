Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Social Worth and its Founders on Series D fundraise from TPG, Norwest Capital and Piramal Capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Social Worth Technologies Private Limited (Social Worth) and its Founders, on a USD 110 million Series D fundraise from TPG, Norwest Capital and Piramal Capital. Social Worth operates the app "EarlySalary".



The General Corporate Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the Transaction. The team also advised the existing investors in the current round. The transaction team was led by Maheshwari Sundaresh, Partner; supported by Jesika Babel, Senior Associate; and Anisha Keshava, Associate.





Avinash Umapathy, Partner; and Adheesh Agarwal, Senior Associate Designate; advised on regulatory matters.



The transaction was signed on August 18, 2022 and closed in August 2022.

