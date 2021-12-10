Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announces opening of its Singapore Foreign Law Practice

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) announced today the opening of its new foreign law practice in Singapore, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (Singapore) Pte Ltd (CAM Singapore).

CAM Singapore will operate as a licensed foreign law practice offering Indian law expertise including International Arbitration. It will focus on delivering legal services across various practice areas.

Singapore is one of the leading business hubs in the world and enjoys a key role as a gateway to India. It has also consolidated its position as the favoured regional HQ jurisdiction in Asia. CAM aims to assist companies in Singapore and the region in navigating through the Indian legal and regulatory framework.

CAM Singapore will initially focus on areas such as International Arbitration, Fintech, Investment Funds, Corporate Advisory, Private Equity, Capital Markets, Banking & Finance, Technology & Data Protection, Cross Border Insolvency and Private Client.

CAM Singapore will be moving into its new office premises at 61 Robinson Road #11-03, Singapore 068893. CAM Singapore will be led by Vivek Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO and Dipti Bedi as Director, and will continue to grow the team in the coming months.

Vivek Kathpalia has over 22 years of experience, 14 of which have been in Singapore as a licensed foreign lawyer. He has vast experience of advising varied clientele in Singapore, Japan and globally, with respect to their Indian law requirements and developing key markets with a focus on India.

He has experience in a broad range of areas including M&A and PE transactions, Technology and Education. He also practiced as a litigator in the Bombay High Court in his early years as an advocate.



Dipti Bedi has over 13 years of experience with a focus in banking and finance, international arbitration, disputes and employment. She has worked with CAM for seven years and rejoined us in February 2021, and will be transitioning from our representative office in Singapore to CAM Singapore. Prior to rejoining CAM, she worked with Vedanta Limited.

On the Singapore office opening, Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, "The opening of the Singapore office is a part of the Firm's larger strategic view of Singapore as a thriving hub for Asia Pacific and also for the Firm's domestic and international clientele. Singapore remains a key focus for us with immense potential and growth opportunities. We are pleased to announce that we now have a functional foreign law licensed office in Singapore."

Vivek Kathpalia, said, "I am delighted to join CAM in their maiden international foray. I have witnessed Singapore developing itself into a key economic and business hub for India over the last 14 years that I have been here. The CAM brand is very well established in Singapore and the presence of CAM Singapore on the ground will have a significant impact."

Rishabh Shroff, Partner, Head of International Business Development, & Co-Head Private Client Practice, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, "We are delighted with our new office in Singapore. Given the attraction of high net worth individuals to Singapore, the decision to have our presence in a rich ecosystem of Singapore was a logical step in our growth strategy."

CAM also recently announced the opening of its office in GIFT City, Gandhinagar. With this announcement, CAM will have six offices in India, an office in IFSC (GIFT City) and an office in Singapore.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) is India's leading law firm with a global reputation of being trusted advisers to its clients. The Firm advises a large and diverse set of clients, including domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity and venture capital funds, start-ups, government and regulatory bodies. The Firm's generalists, specialists and senior ex-regulators expertly guide clients across a spectrum of transactions, sectors and regulations. With over 850 lawyers and 150 Partners, the Firm is the largest full-service law firm in India with offices in key business centres at Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City and also in Singapore under the licensed foreign law practice, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (company registration no: 202137213R).

In 2021, the Firm received the "Law Firm of the Year" award at the IFLR 1000 India Awards, "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the ALB India Awards and "Most Responsive Domestic Law Firm" at the In-House Community Firm of the Year Awards.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

