Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas to promote LegalTech with the launch of CLIC

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM), today introduced the first-of-its-kind certification for legal technology and innovation through CAM LegalTech and Innovation Certificate (CLIC). The certification has been launched in furtherance of CAM's commitment to drive a culture of innovation and foster the adoption of technology in the Indian legal sector. Another ahead of the curve offering from CAM, the first batch of CLIC starts on September 5, 2022. CLIC will be offered free of charge to 30 students, selected by 8 law colleges.



The first batch of students will have the opportunity to get hands-on training and experience with top global LegalTech tools, including Litera, Kira, CaseMine and Ment. CAM is proud to collaborate with all these technology partners, both on this initiative and in its day-to-day business. CLIC students will also be given an insight into problem solving using 'design thinking' methodology.

Outlining the vision behind CAM LegalTech and Innovation Certificate (CLIC), Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, "CAM has been ahead of the curve in adoption and implementation of technology in India's legal sector. We have achieved this through a number of internal and external initiatives and services. For example, our incubator, Prarambh, triggered a LegalTech revolution in India, and we have been steadfastly committed to continuously enabling technological progress in the legal sector. In another first, the firm is investing in the future of the legal industry through CLIC, a pioneering educational offering to equip a pool of lawyers and professionals with a practical understanding of cutting-edge LegalTech solutions. As part of its commitment, CAM is extending its in-house capabilities and technology, offering to help overcome cost and skills barriers and to help facilitate access to tools and trainers - all significant steps to trigger accelerated adoption." (Visit: CAM Innovation)

CAM has led India's legal sector in embracing new technology with its focus on continuous innovation. This two-week, virtual course has been designed with a sharp focus on imparting practical training. The course includes modules to introduce and demonstrate best-of-breed LegalTech, coupled with applied skills and practical experience through to assessment and certification. The course derives from CAM's deep understanding of the implementation of technology; experience in working with LegalTech experts and developers: and its track record in technologically equipping and enabling lawyers at CAM. This was recently recognized when CAM received The Law Firm of The Year - Innovation, Strategies and Continuous Growth at The LegalEra Awards.

CLIC - An Overview

- Focus: 4th / 5th year students

- Batch Size: 30 students twice in a year from 8 law colleges

- Duration: 2 weeks practical training with access to LegalTech for one month

- Course Modules:

* Introduction to New Law and Innovation

* AI enabled Due Diligence

* AI enabled Legal Research

* AI enabled Legal Proofreading

* Document Automation

* The Lawyer of the Future and Design Thinking

Discussing the need and design of the CLIC course, Komal Gupta, Chief Innovation Officer, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said "The investment cost of access to international LegalTech software, the currently limited pool of skilled LegalTech professionals, and longstanding traditional domestic practices have been the biggest limiting factor in the adoption, usage, and development of LegalTech solutions in and for India. Over the years, we have successfully embedded the use of LegalTech in CAM's culture, which is critical for our lawyers to provide cutting-edge legal services to our clients. Based on our experience at CAM, we have designed the course entirely on experiential and hands-on learning to build an understanding of the need and benefits of LegalTech. We believe that by providing practical knowledge and widening the understanding and benefits of LegalTech, this course will shape India's future lawyers by creating a new generation of tech-savvy professionals to deliver innovative client solutions and future-proof legal services in India and internationally."



CLIC's Technology Partners



CaseMine

CaseMine leverages AI technology to unearth latent linkages between case laws, thereby making research more in-depth and comprehensive. The proprietary tools, especially CaseIQ, enable researchers to look beyond a mere key word-based search (an old technology with severe limitations) and overcome it with our context-based retrieval and research. We have curated an exhaustive body of Indian, US, UK and Ireland judgments. Soon to be launched in Canada and Australia. The first and only global research AI platform with presence in three continents, CaseMine is live, successful and already being used by prominent names in the legal industry including leading law firms, higher courts, and other government and legal institutions/universities in India and the rest of the Commonwealth.

(About CaseMine: www.casemine.com)

Kira

Kira's state-of-the-art machine learning technology automatically identifies and extracts information from contracts and comes with over 900 built-in smart fields, which capture all the provisions commonly reviewed during M&A due diligence. Kira has been used on thousands of concurrent projects, helping hundreds of organizations gain greater visibility into their contracts.

(About Kira: https://kirasystems.com/)



Litera

Litera has been at the forefront of legal technology for more than 25 years. As a global leader in workflow, AI-powered due diligence review and analysis, collaboration, and data management solutions, Litera provides legal teams with streamlined technology for creating, analyzing, and managing their documents, deals, cases, and data. Litera's solutions help law firms and corporate legal teams worldwide work more efficiently, accurately, and competitively.

(About Litera: https://www.litera.com/)



Ment

Ment is next generation no-code document automation Software as a Service. With the one-of-a-kind visual automation interface, automating even complex document(s) is fast and easy and anyone can learn how to automate only in 15 minutes. Ment is used both by law firms as well as in-house legal departments to digitise their service delivery and scale their business. Ment was established in 2016 in Finland and has grown to an international company with customers in over 20 different countries.

(About Ment: https://ment-automation.com)

