Cyware brings onboard VMware's Ashwin Hegde as VP of Engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyware, the industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion platform provider, announced the appointment of Ashwin Hegde as Vice President of Engineering.

In his new role, Ashwin will lead the entire engineering and development at Cyware for all its virtual cyber fusion solutions including threat intelligence and security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) platforms.

Building on Cyware's strong foothold in virtual cyber fusion solutions, Ashwin will be aligning himself with Cyware's investments in growth and helping to lead the business by empowering organizations to transform their security operations through modern threat intelligence sharing and SOAR solutions.

Ashwin brings to his role a profound understanding of the security challenges and opportunities enterprises face in the digital era. A seasoned veteran with over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, prior to joining Cyware, Ashwin has held various leadership roles at renowned organizations like VMware, Oracle, Hewlett Packard, and IBM.

Most recently, Ashwin served as Director of Engineering at VMware. Ashwin has been involved in critical business and technology transformations through his work on cloudification of applications in VDI, application monitoring, and middleware domains.



Ashwin is an expert in applying principles of cloud-based SaaS solutions, design thinking, and customer empathy. He has extensive technical experience in delivering successful products using cloud-native technologies while building and mentoring large diverse teams in multiple geographies.

Commenting on his new role, Ashwin Hegde said, "With the pandemic creating an urgent shift to digital, the cybersecurity market is growing at an unprecedented rate, and Cyware is in a unique position to disrupt the industry. I am joining Cyware at a very exciting time where I can contribute to set up Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions for a massive scale by improvising the existing product architecture through highly performant and scalable cloud-native technologies backed by machine learning. I'm proud to be part of the team that is empowering enterprises to take an entirely different approach to security with Cyware's game-changing Virtual Cyber Fusion platform."

Commenting on the leadership development, Akshat Jain, CTO and Co-founder, Cyware said, "Ashwin has diverse industry expertise and his addition to the leadership team will accelerate Cyware's goal to implement the next phase of our cyber fusion architecture. Ashwin would be bringing in his massive engineering expertise to exponentiate the scalability, standardization, and repeatability of our solution architectures that would create an unparalleled user experience for our enterprise and mid-market customers. We look forward to leveraging his experience and expertise in strengthening Cyware as an eminent global cybersecurity leader while navigating the opportunities ahead."

Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centers. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) and threat intelligence technology.

As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout.

