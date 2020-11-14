D-Street Diwali: Mahurat trading kick-starts with market in green, BSE honours COVID-19 frontline workers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Ringing in the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the special trading session of Mahurat Trading flagged off at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with the market indices opening in the green. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) also felicitated COVID-19 warriors to express gratitude for their relentless services amid the pandemic.

At 6:15 pm, the BSE Sensex opened at 43,815.45 points up at 353.76 points and the NSE Nifty opened at 12,823.35 points up by 98.90 points.

During the trading session Sensex touched a high of 43,817.80 points (at 6.16pm) and a low of 43,740.42 points.

Among the top gainers were IndusInd Bank up 1.75 per cent, Bharti Airtel up 1.56 per cent and Tata Steel up 1.55 per cent. Among the losers were NTPC, down 0.55 per cent, PowerGrid down 0.19 per cent and Nestle India down 0.02 per cent.

COVID-19 warriors honoured on the occasion included doctors, technicians, ASHA workers, sanitation workers, daily need providers and nursing supervisors. Among the doctors honoured were not only those who contributed to the battle against COVID-19 but also a doctor who conducted the procedures in deliveries of women who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and Chief Executive Officer of BSE handed out memento of a bull, which is representative of the stock market, to COVID-19 frontline workers.

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty was among those present at the event. (ANI)