D WA Herbals Launches a Slew of Preventive Health and Wellness Drinks for Good Health and Longevity

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Stress has been there since the beginning of the human race, and it will stay until humans walk this planet. It is just that the daily life challenges earlier were not as complicated and competitive as today. The environment was clean, life was balanced, people walked more and rested well and lived in joint families, so, managing stress was not difficult. But today's lifestyle is hectic and mostly lonely, the environment is polluted, and people live a sedentary lifestyle. This has made us prone to multiple lifestyle disorders like diabetes, cardiovascular problems, hypertension, and low immunity levels including non-communicable diseases like cancer which are on the rise. Therefore, additional efforts are now needed to manage stress. Apart from daily exercise and meditation, adding D WA Herbal Drinks to your daily diet will immensely improve your health and wellness.

Interestingly, water as a category has undergone a gradual change with companies offering newness in its variants and properties. Functional water and flavored water have added a new dimension to this mundane category as consumers are becoming health-conscious across the globe. The latest global statistics also reveal that the functional water market size is pegged at USD 5,220.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10,954.0 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 7.8 per cent. (Source: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/functional-water-market-A13718)

Riding this trend, Delhi-based D WA Herbals Pvt. Ltd., a fairly new entrant has forayed into a range of Herbal Wellness Drinks under the functional water category. This move comes in the wake of the company's concerted plans to tap the growing popularity of Herbal Drinks with its health benefits. This was disclosed by Dr Sushil Kumar, Founder Director, D WA Herbals with the launch, becomes the first company in India to venture into this category.

D WA Herbals offers an effective and user-friendly herbal drink formulation that contains selective herbs having holistic preventive effects including detoxifying and immunity-boosting properties along with the required minerals. This is not a mere mixing with drinking water, but an innovative herbal formulation that is optimized using modern technology to enhance the benefits of herbs to the users improving and managing their overall health.



The company offers a range of herbal drinks with added functional value in the form of oxygen, minerals, vitamins, botanicals, etc. With a highly researched-based product range, the company has successfully optimized the effect of well-known herbs using innovative technology. All these products are tested at a NABL-approved lab and are completely safe to drink.

Currently, D WA Herbals offers four variants, Daily wellness drink, Detox drink, Skin radiant drink, and Clam drink in 300 ml packaging. These are priced at Rs 65/- (MRP) for daily wellness and for others it is Rs 45/-. Presently, these are being retailed in leading hospitality segments and wellness centers in Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Chandigarh. The company is on an aggressive drive to retail in leading B2B and B2C models of retail. Additionally, it is also going on the e-comm platform.

Speaking on the new offerings, Dr Sushil Kumar said, "Since inception, we are driven by a strong philosophy to make products like water and food that can be consumed through a daily routine to achieve healthy longevity. Our extensive research has revealed beyond doubt that it is pertinent to regularly detoxicate the body of toxins as this not only helps to cleanse the body of free radicals but also helps to recharge, rejuvenate and renew the body and mind. Immunity which is a bedrock of a body becomes the key factor to achieving healthy longevity. Hence Plant source-based supplements play a critical role in increasing the defense mechanism of the human body. Our herbal drinks range has been tested for toxicity, antioxidant effect, detoxification effect, and lever cleansing effect at a renowned Laboratory."

Detailing out the marketing strategy for the brand, Dr Kumar added, "Though the functional water category is at a nascent stage in India, it is poised for good growth in time to come as consumers are becoming health-conscious. A lot of education has to be imparted to consumers on the intrinsic health benefits of Herbal Water - a unique preventive healthcare product. The market acceptability of our product has been very encouraging. Currently, in Pune, Delhi NCR alone, we have placed our products in over 150 outlets in a short period and hope to increase the same in the coming days. We have plans to retail in all modern retail formats including e-comm platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. Besides the domestic market, our international research network from the USA, Russia, Germany, and Dubai enables us to customize our products and expand our global reach. We are gearing up for a major expansion and will have our pilot plant besides our current plants in Pune and Dehradun. We are embarking on an engaging educative and promotional program to propagate the health benefits of herbal water. We have invested substantially in this venture and have plans to go in a phased manner. Further, to add a premium appeal to our brand, we will be customizing the product in glass bottles mainly hotels thereby adding more value for their guests. We have received good validation from well-known wellness experts for our products."

