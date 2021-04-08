D2C MBA & Engineering Rankings 2021: IIFT earns the place of Dare2Compete Competitive B-School 2021, IIT Madras emerges victorious amongst E-Schools

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): With the grand reveal of ranking in various categories across B-Schools and E-Schools in the country, Dare2Compete Awards 2021 witnessed a glorious close today.

Amidst prestigious B-Schools, IIFT was crowned as the Dare2Compete most Competitive B-School 2021. The rankings released were declared on the basis of the exemplary performance of students in corporate competitions and other engagements conducted around the year.

IIM Ahmedabad skipped four places this year from 2020 to take second place, while IIM Bangalore, the B-School that lifted the trophy last year, settled in third place. IIM Kashipur, a new entrant in the top 10 D2C Competitive B-Schools 2021, took fourth place followed by IIM Kozhikode, NMIMS Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, SPJIMR. While SCMHRD Pune and FMS Delhi did not make it to the list in 2020, this year, they managed to secure the ninth and tenth ranks.

"This award is a vindication of our policy of not only promoting high scholastic standards in our students but also developing in them strong competitiveness while maintaining high moral standards. We encourage them to compete in all areas but with strict adherence to fairness and morality," said Prof. Manoj Pant, Director, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, appreciating the exemplary performance of its students.

Dare2Compete Awards 2021 marked the introduction of a new category to celebrate and appreciate top engineering colleges across the country. In the E-School category, IIT Madras emerged victorious, taking home the tag of Dare2Compete most Competitive E-School 2021. IIT Kharagpur followed close and grabbed second place.

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad & Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME), Mumbai were ranked third and fourth respectively. With the outstanding showcase of their students' capabilities throughout the year, Delhi Technological University (DTU), New Delhi, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, Chennai, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani & Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, Ranchi gained the subsequent ranks.

In addition to the above categories, the rankings for D2C Competitive Leaders 2021 were announced that caught the attention of the entire ecosystem. IIM Bangalore, after gaining a well-deserved third rank in D2C Competitive B-school 2021 rankings, left an impressive mark with three students, Piyush Kabra, Aditi Chandak, Swayam Tibrewal taking the third, fourth, and fifth places respectively.



The Dare2Compete most Competitive Leader 2021 was declared to be Rashmi, from T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal, followed by Shravan M Parsam, from the same institute. Four students from IIM Ahmedabad also became a part of D2C Top 30 Competitive Leaders' rankings, taking the 9th, 11th, 17th and 24th places, respectively. Three students each from JBIMS and IIM Shillong excelled this year to be a part of the top 30 list along with the others.

Expressing her joy on being ranked 1st in the category of Dare2Compete Competitive Leaders 2021, Rashmi said, "I started participating in Competitions with the sole aim of making the most out of my MBA. It ended up being a roller coaster ride for me and my team! Featuring at rank 1 in the D2C Top 100 Competitive Leaders 2021 is an exhilarating feeling as it was a culmination of the year-long hard work put in. It is also a moment of pride for my team and TAPMI."

In yet another category of Dare2Compete Awards 2021, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore seized the first two spots in the list of D2C Popular College Festivals 2021. Liked by many, The Red Brick Summit from IIM Ahmedabad grabbed the winning title followed by Vista from IIM Bangalore. The other two festivals that won the hearts and minds of the students were Advaita (3rd position) from ISB and Eximius (4th position) from IIM Bangalore. 7 Lakes Fest from IIM Calcutta and MICANVAS from MICA Ahmedabad took the following positions.

Based on a stunning sum of 50500 votes, D2C Prestigious B-School and E-School Competitions 2021 highlighted the outstanding performance of students, colleges, and organizing companies throughout the year. HUL L.I.M.E. took the top spot as the D2C most prestigious B-School competition 2021 followed by Flipkart WiRED. The third and fourth places were grabbed by Amazon Customer Excellence Challenge and Google Case Challenge. In the category of Top 10 B-Schools, Amazon Customer Excellence Challenge, HUL L.I.M.E., and Asian Paints CANVAS attained the top 3 positions, in that order.

The second edition of the D2C Campus Employer Branding Report 2021 was the drawing card of the Dare2Compete Awards. As per the report, HUL and Google won big by securing the first position in the D2C Dream Companies to Work for 2021 in the category of premier 10 B-Schools and premier 30 B-Schools, respectively. Whereas, Google remained the dream employer, leading the way alongside Microsoft and Amazon in the Engineering space.

