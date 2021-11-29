Dada Saheb Phalke Icon Award Films - 2021 honours 'SOS Nitelife' with the best event management company of the decade award

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI/ATK): DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award Films - 2021, for the best event management company of the year- award was received by "Chand Seth", Chairman & Managing Director of "SOS Nitelife", "Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited", on 24th November 2021', in Mumbai, India.

It's Journey of a 21-year-old Events & Promotions Company based in Mumbai, India, being won this Award they have added one more feather in their cap, for being one of the finest Company with Ultimate Professionalism & Dedication at its core in Managing Corporate Clienteles & Building a niche platform for themself for past 21 years. A Corporate Company with an unmatched Commitment to delivering the highest possible level of Services thus turning them into Huge Success.



"Lina Ingle", Director/Founder along with "Chand Seth", Chairman & Managing Director of "SOS Nitelife", "Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited", have embarked a journey of Hard Work & Dedication put together to form this Company as it stands on the peak with Satisfied Clienteles & Upcoming projects in hand to withstand more then asked for, wherein the Company believes in "Your VISION Our MISSION", to achieve and create a bond with their clients which is truly based on Trust and utmost Satisfaction, nobody does it better as our creation has emerged from our client's enormous trust time & again, to give our clients a Quality driven experience again & again. The urge to deliver more than the client's expectations has always been a Top Priority for "SOS Nitelife".

"Lina Ingle", Director/Founder along with "Chand Seth", hosted HNI Networking Dinner in Dubai, to make a mark of its own Presence, to Explore & Expand its Wings by Opening Offices all across UAE. The said event was a Curtain Raiser for their 4 Intellectual Properties (IP's) "SOS NITELIFE", "DESI HOMES", "QUEEN OF MASHUPS" & "KING OF MASHUPS", which was successfully organised & executed by the DUO as they embarked in a New chapter of Overseas Events & Networking Franchisee Set Up.



"QOM", "QUEEN OF MASHUPS", is a first ever Concept created by "SOS Nitelife" for Female DJ's, to provide a platform for Professional DJ's, Our goal is to promote the talent of Female DJs across the Globe and make this Female DJ Championship event no -1 Nationally & Globally, thus creating Champions across the Globe. The main objective behind this is "WOMEN EMPOWERMENT", to Emphasis on the Talent of Female Disc Jockey in India & Globally, to Set a Benchmark & to have their own Identity in the Industry. Having successfully executed 2 Editions of National & Global Championships of "Queen of Mashups", its now turn for "KOM", "KING OF MASHUPS" Championship, to enthral the audiences with the Compositions and Showcase their Musical talent worldwide...it's the New on the loop - DJ Championship for Young Talented Men, coming soon...

"SOS Nitelife" "Desi Homes" - "Property Expo", have been successfully organised 3 Mega Exhibitions 2 nationally in India & 3rd in Dubai UAE, now creating further creating a Platform to set a Benchmark in Reality Awards, "DESI HOMES REALITY AWARDS", the same shall be announced soon in the month of January 2022".

Lina Ingle, Director/Founder of "SOS Nitelife", said, we are hereby exploring more Business Strategies to connect with Business Cell/Entrepreneurs'/Start Ups/Established firms all across the Globe by spreading our Wings in Building relationship in form of Franchisee Network for Managing Events/Brand Promotions and to have more Gateways for Future Business Opportunities.

