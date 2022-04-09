Daffodil Software Features in PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 (for Digital Product Engineering Services)

Gurugram (Haryana), [India] April 8 (ANI/PR Newswire): Daffodil Software, a leading software engineering company based in India, announced that it has been featured in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. The company is positioned as an 'Aspirant' under the Digital Product Engineering Services category.

PEAK Matrix is one of the most trusted, data-driven assessments of global service providers, products, and solutions within various market segments. It evaluates leading organizations around the globe on factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost. The PEAK Matrix Assessment enables organizations to gauge and calibrate their offerings against their peers, which ultimately helps them to do better.

Everest Group assessed various companies offering software engineering services on the basis of varied factors. This included market adoption (number of clients, revenue base, YOY growth, new client wins, pricing models, etc.), portfolio (diversity of client/revenue base across geographies, vertices & type of client), and value delivered to the customers.



Daffodil Software is a technology partner to several innovative startups, SMEs, and large enterprises. The company is globally recognized for its talent availability for varied modern technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, CloudOps, etc. This gives them a diverse clientele, which includes names such as Reserve Bank of India, Samsung, Mount Sinai, Dangote, Johnson Controls, etc.

Regarding this recognition, Yogesh Agarwal (CEO, Daffodil Software) says: "We are proud to be recognized by Everest Group yet again. Our solution-first approach, backed by modern technologies and versatile teams has helped us to have a space in the list of top software engineering services. Such recognition validates our long-term commitment towards creating intelligent solutions for our clients."

"Along with modern technologies, we have invested in building a domain-focused portfolio. Health IT, fintech, eCommerce are some of the domains that we have built our proficiency in. This combination has helped our clients drive better business outcomes," further adds the CEO.

For more than 20 years, Daffodil Software has been a trusted software technology partner to organizations across the globe. With our roots into innovation, tech agility, & time-proven processes, our team of 1200+ technologists strives to shape the tech industry and help businesses elevate their value proposition through technology. For more information, visit https://www.daffodilsw.com

