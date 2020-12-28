Dairy Products Brand 'Milk Magic' Penetrates in Indian B2C Domestic Market

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [ India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGFP), one of the leading dairy product manufacturers in the Central India, has now forayed into the B2C Indian domestic market with its dairy products brand 'Milk Magic'. The company has a strong foothold in the B2B segment of the domestic as well as the export markets over the years.

Constantly delivering to the high-quality standards of the export markets and an overwhelming acceptance from the global consumers, JGFP saw a huge potential of penetrating in the Indian domestic consumer market with a wide product basket under its brand 'Milk Magic' in the states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Orissa and Telangana among others in the first phase.

The product range includes the fresh and frozen varieties of Paneer, which is one of their most popular product offerings, Butter - salted & unsalted varieties, Pure Ghee variety, assortment of Cheese, Khoya, and Indian sweets such as Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla, Rasmalai and Kaju Katli.

Speaking about the foray in the domestic B2C market, Mr. Kishan Modi, Managing Director, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGFP), expressed, "The household demand for dairy products saw an exponential rise due to the pandemic led lockdown imposed in India. However, due to the supply chain interruptions many national brands were unable to fulfil this heightened B2C demand. We saw this as a huge opportunity to penetrate our dairy products range in the B2C domestic market as the consumer was now open to try out local/regional brands that were easily accessible to them during this period."

"JGFP has been producing hygienic and high-quality dairy products acceptable in the overseas markets for over seven years. We were confident that the Indian consumers will like our products and as anticipated we started to get repeat orders," he further added.

Milk Magic will be subsequently launched in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and later in phase 3, it will entre Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and North Eastern states as well. The company has robust plans to build its own distribution channel with hubs at each City followed by retailing outlets.

The state-of-the-art dairy products manufacturing facility at Sehore - Madhya Pradesh, one of the best wheat cultivation regions of rural India, presently processes 4 lacs litres of milk per day to produce high-in-demand dairy products such as fresh and frozen varieties of Paneer (25 MT capacity), Butter (30 MT capacity), Whey Powder (15 MT capacity), Cheese variants (20 MT capacity) and Skimmed Milk Powder (30 MT capacity) on a daily basis.

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products is committed to manufacturing world class food products and continuously upgrades technology to innovate and upgrade facilities as well as standards. The manufacturing facilities follow stringent processes to ensure that quality of product is maintained to match global standards. They follow a thorough food safety management system and adhere to all statutory and legal compliances. Quality checks are done as routine at the time of receiving raw material, during process of manufacturing and of finished goods before dispatch. The supply chain is constantly upgraded and updated with communication regarding food safety to ensure the last mile of customer connect doesn't faulter any guidelines.



The company has received all important certifications mandatory for domestic and global markets. Some of these certifications include 'Food Safety Management System Standard of ISO 22000: 2018', 'Quality Management System Standard of ISO 9001: 2008', Export Inspection Council of Indian Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India, Certificate of Approval of Quality for Export of Milk Products, HALAL Certification and Kosher Certification.

In its endeavour to produce hygienic and high-quality dairy products (taste, aroma & nutritive value) JGFP continues to invest in latest technology of global standards. The company is setting up another new plant with modern dairy equipment for manufacturing of Salted Table Butter (2 MT Per Hour capacity), Mayonnaise (1 Ton Per Hour capacity), Table Margarine (1 Ton per Hour capacity), along with a Cold Storage with 800 BPD capacity.

The growing demand for different dairy products in India is expected to provide an opportunity to expand a range of value-added products. The company continues to focus on modern processing techniques, building a modern supply chain, and marketing infrastructure for delivering high quality requirements.

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGFP) is the leading manufacturer of dairy products started in 2013 by Mr. Kishan Modi who started this entrepreneurial journey by setting up a state-of-the-art Dairy products manufacturing facility in Sehore - Madhya Pradesh, one of the best wheat cultivation regions of rural India.

JGFP has established its exports business to Middle East - Dubai, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Sharjah, Bahrain and many South East Asian countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan. JGFP has also been extremely successful in developing many co-branded dairy products with well-known multinational brands in the Middle East and Asian countries. Furthermore, JGFP has been exporting its array of products under the brand names 'Milk Magic' and 'Inde Chefs' to countries such as the USA, New Zealand, Egypt, Jordan, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius.

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products takes immense pride in being the exclusive dairy products supplier to global brands in International Markets such as McDonald, Domino's, Subway and Indian domestic market majors like ITC, Britannia, Anik Dairy, Vadilal, Top N Town, Kwality Wall's, Tasty Bytes, Vista Food, Vimal Agro, Sanjeevani Agro Food among many other national and regional brands across the country.

In 2020, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGFP) has forayed into domestic B2C market in India with dairy products under its brand 'Milk Magic'.

For more information, please visit, www.jayshrigayatrifood.com.

