Dalmia Bharat Q1FY23 Revenue jumps 27.4 percent YOY, highlighting stable performance through operational excellence

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dalmia Bharat Limited, (BSE: 542216, NSE: DALBHARAT), a leading cement manufacturing company, reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

The company recorded a 27.3 per cent YoY increase in volume to 6.2 MnT and 27.4 per cent YoY increase revenue to Rs 3,302 crore while EBITDA margin sustained at 17.7 per cent.

Dalmia Bharat further increased its capacity by 2 Mnt of Clinker capacity and 1.1 Mnt of Cement capacity, taking its overall cement manufacturing installed capacity to 37.0 Mnt. The company also added Renewable power capacity of 41.4 MW. PAT margin stood at 6.2 per cent in Q1FY23 as compared to 10.8 per cent in Q1FY22.

Highlights for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022



*Includes both continuing and discontinued operations

Commenting on the quarter gone by, Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO - Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, "While we may be in the midst of global economic headwinds and trade turmoil, we are cautiously optimistic with regards to the medium- & long-term growth of the Indian Economy. We remain confident that the government's push for capital expenditure as well as constant focus on infrastructure development will continue to boost cement demand." He further added, "The continuous efforts and resilience of our teams have enabled us to deliver yet again a good performance on the back of strong volume growth and continuous cost leadership. We are committed to delivering industry leading returns to our stakeholders through our sustainable business model and a robust governance mechanism."

Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and CEO - Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited said, "I am pleased with our performance this quarter. Our sustained efforts on operational efficiencies & cost rationalization have enabled us mitigate the adverse impact of inflation and deliver lowest total cost of production."

He also said "Our capacity expansion projects are on track and we have added 2 Mnt of Clinker capacity and 1.1 Mnt of Cement capacity and which takes our Cement Manufacturing installed capacity to 37.0 Mnt. We remain firm on our Carbon Negative Roadmap and during the quarter have installed 41.4 MW of Renewable Energy."

Key Recognitions

Dalmia Cement Won following Multiple Apex Green Leaf Awards

"Platinum Award" in the corporate category for Sustainability in Cement Sector

"Platinum Award" in corporate category for Water Stewardship

"Platinum Award" for Environment Excellence bagged by Company's Ariyalur and Dalmiapuram unit

"Gold Award" for CSR Excellence bagged by Company's Ariyalur unit



"Gold Award" for Energy Efficiency by Company's Dalmiapuram unit

Dalmia Cement was recognized as "Outstanding company in Green and Sustainable Cement" at EPC World Awards

Kadapa unit bagged "1st prize in solid waste management competitions" CII Southern Region Industrial Waste Management Competitions

Murli unit bagged multiple awards from Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment for the Nagpur Region

Ariyalur Unit received "Certificate of Appreciation in Smart Operations" category from FICCI

Ariyalur Unit won "Green Building Material (Cement Sector)" from Mission Energy Foundation

Belgaum Unit won "Procurement Team of the Year" from Institute of Supply Chain Management

Ariyalur Unit bagged "Green Champion Award" for achieving environmental excellence by Government of Tamil Nadu

BCW unit won "Platinum Award" for CSR Initiatives from Green Maple Foundation

RGP unit won "Kalinga CSR excellency Award" organized by the Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services

Murli Unit won "Platinum Award" towards excellence in Water Stewardship at FAME (Foundation for Accelerated Mass Empowerment) International Award 2022

Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India's pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 37.0 MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity.

Spread across 10 states and 14 manufacturing units, the Company is a category leader in super-speciality cement used for oil well, railway sleepers and airstrips and is the country's largest producer of Portland Slag Cement (PSC).

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprint in the cement world globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) - showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach.

Visit us at www.dalmiacement.com.

