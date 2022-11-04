Dalmia Bharat Top Line Growth continues

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dalmia Bharat Limited, (BSE: 542216, NSE: DALBHARAT), a leading cement manufacturing company, reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.



Commenting on the quarter gone by, Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO - Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, "Despite a steep inflationary environment, we are pleased with our performance during the first half of this year and we believe that for the industry, the worst is behind. While the geopolitical turmoil continues, we remain confident on the resilience of the Indian economy as it solidifies its position as a key contributor to the global growth & consumption center." He further added, "Driven by revival in housing and the government's continual push for infrastructure, we expect cement demand to be robust. Looking ahead, we remain focused on further progressing on our capacity expansion plan along with providing top-tier returns for our stakeholders."

Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and CEO - Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited said, "Despite a seasonally weak quarter, we are encouraged with recent momentum in prices and volumes. Our past investments in strengthening our operational efficiencies and cost rationalizations have enabled us maintain our low-cost leadership. He also mentioned that, "We expect profitability to significantly improve for the rest of the year as the benefits of correction in fuel prices will start getting reflected in the current quarter. I am cautiously optimistic about the opportunity that lies ahead of us and with all our collective team efforts, I am confident that Dalmia Bharat will meet its commitment of capacity expansion while delivering sustainable earnings growth."

Key Recognitions

Sustainability

- CII "Climate Action Programme, CAP 2.0" Award - To DCBL for 2nd time under Category 2.0 oriented for Energy, Mining and Heavy Manufacturing

- First cement company to bag "The DL Shah Quality Gold Award" - DCBL for promoting Green Blended Cement and Green Binders

- "Water Efficient Unit Award" at the CII National Award - Kadapa Unit

- Other awards at CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management

- "Energy Leader" Award - Ariyalur Unit

- "Excellence in Energy Management" Award - Ariyalur Unit

- "Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award" - Kadapa Unit

- "Outstanding Achievement" in Excellent Energy Efficient Unit - Lanka Unit

- "Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award" - Umrangso Unit



- "Energy Leadership Award" for 5th consecutive year - Dalmiapuram Unit

- "Excellent Energy Efficiency Unit" Award for 8th consecutive year - Dalmiapuram Unit

- "Best Green Procurement Initiative/Project" at ELSC leadership Award - Belgaum Unit

- Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) won multiple awards at 22nd Annual Greentech Environment Award 2022

- Environment Protection under Corporate Category

- "Exemplary Work towards Sustainability" Award - Belgaum Unit

- "Outstanding Achievement" Award in the Environment Protection Category - Bokaro & Lanka Unit respectively

- "Exceed Waste Management Gold Award 2021-2022" for excellence in the management of waste generate and waste utilization - Chandrapur unit

Safety

- 1st prize at the NE Metalliferous Mines Safety Week for the year 2019-2020 and overall 3rd prize at the NE Metalliferous Mines Safety Week for the year 2020-2021 - Jamunanagar Limestone mine in Umrangso, Assam

- Second Prize in State Level Mines Safety Week Celebrations 2022 by Tamil Nadu Mine Safety Association - Mines at Dalmiapuram Unit

- "Platinum Award" at Apex India Occupational Health & Safety Awards 2022 - Rajganjpur unit

- Platinum Award at the Green Crest (Safety) Award 2022 - Medinipur Unit

Operations

- "Cost Optimization" Award at Manufacturing Today Re-inventing the Series '22 - Dalmiapuram Unit

Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India's pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 37.0 MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity. Spread across 10 states and 14 manufacturing units, the Company is a category leader in super-speciality cement used for oil well, railway sleepers and airstrips and is the country's largest producer of Portland Slag Cement (PSC). Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprint in the cement world globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) - showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach. Visit us at www.dalmiacement.com.

