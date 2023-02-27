Danseuse Savitha Sastry and Director AK Srikanth Release their first hindi short film - Filter Coffee aur Masala Chai

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Filter Coffee aur Masala Chai is the second in the 'Families' Short film trilogy, performed by the acclaimed Danseuse Savitha Sastry, and directed by the Director AK Srikanth. This film, the first Hindi short from the duo, is also the ninth from their production company; the company that had made acclaimed award-winning films such as Arangetram, Descent, Beyond the Rains, Dvija and The Colors Trilogy.

The film is based on a short story written by Srikanth, and is an allegory on the diversity and unity of India as represented through a typical Indian family. The theme celebrates the concept of a family as a unit - one that may have its share of bickering and fighting, but would come together as one when any sort of calamity strikes. The story is brought alive through a host of television and film actors, and led by none other than the 'Dancing Storyteller' Savitha herself.

Like their previous film Arangetram, Filter Coffee aur Masala Chai too is a breezy comedy - one that can be enjoyed by the whole family together, much as the genre made popular by stalwarts such as Amol Palekar, Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. The story and its uniquely quirky protagonists bring to mind the unforgettable characters from RK Narayan's classic 'Malgudi' series.

Filter Coffee aur Masala Chai brings together several cine and television artists from the North and the South, including Monika Shah, Zeeba Ashrin, Kowsalya Natarajan, Sridhar, Vinay Sachdeva and Parminder Singh Shah, who play important supporting casts. Director AK Srikanth plays a cameo whereas Pawan Hora debuts as one of the main leads. The film, based in the milieu of a typical Delhi family, focuses on a Punjabi-Tamil couple and their eccentric relatives. While the film centers around the character played by Savitha, every supporting actor also has unique characterisations that makes the whole film believable, and yet joyous.



'The Dancing Storyteller' and 'Renaissance Architect of Bharatanatyam', are some of the affectionate epithets that have been given to Savitha Sastry by the critics and the audiences at large.

Savitha Sastry has been recognized in the world of Bharatanatyam for her technical prowess for over the three decades she has been performing

