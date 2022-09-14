Daradia organised 7th International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain in Dhaka aimed at procuring effective pain management techniques



New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/ATK): To create awareness regarding effective interventional pain management techniques, Dr Gautam Das and his team of experts from Daradia conducted an international conference, with training workshops for doctors with the Bangladesh Society for Anaesthesiologists, critical care, and pain physicians (BSACCPP) in Dhaka where doctors joined from across the country and world.

This conference took place at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka on the 10th and 11th September with two pre-conference and one post-conference workshop. One pre-conference live operative workshop was organized at Birdem hospital on the 9th Sept where advanced cooled radiofrequency techniques were demonstrated from operation theatre for chornic knee pain, back pain, neck pain etc. The other pre-conference workshop was organized at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital where musculoskeletal ultrasound was demonstrated. The post-conference cadaveric workshop was organized at Dhaka Medical college on Sept 12. This was the 1st cadaveric workshop in Bangladesh for interventional pain procedures.



Prime Minister Sk Hasina was the Chief Guest on the inaugural program on Sept 10, she was present virtually and inaugurated the conference virtually. She congratulated BSACCPP and anesthesiologists for playing important role in Covid time and expected them to play important roles in relieving patients' pain. She expected that the benefits of this conference will reach corners of the densely populated country. All other dignitaries on stage emphasized the role of Govt in developing this specialty of pain management in Bangladesh. Organizing secretary Prof Kawsar Sardar welcomed delegates and told them that ICRAPAIN is the brainchild of Dr Das. Dr Das welcomed all delegates. He emphasized that this conference was started to spread awareness in Kolkata in 2015 and organized every year in different parts of India. This year the conference is grandly organized outside India in Dhaka.

Delegates and faculties from various countries like India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sudan, USA, Peru, Mexico, Spain, Italy, Romania, UK, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Columbia, Norway, Ireland, and England were also present during the conference. Most of them joined offline, but some faculties joined virtually also. Maximum participation was from India after Bangladesh. 36 Indian doctors attended this conference offline. A total of about 400 doctors attended this conference.



All faculties discussed different painful conditions like chronic knee pain, back pain, headache, shoulder pain, cancer pain, arthritis pain, and the most modern development to take care of these painful conditions.



International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain (ICRA-PAIN) was started in 2015 by Daradia Foundation. It is the brainchild of Dr. Gautam Das to spread education and awareness amongst physicians. This conference was combined with hands-on workshops. This conference is organized every year in India. This year this conference is organized by the Bangladesh Society of Anaesthesiologists Critical Care and Pain Physicians where faculties from Daradia presented lectures and also trained doctors in workshops.

Dr Gautam Das senior interventional pain management specialist popularised the treatment called interventional pain management which relieves as well as cures different painful conditions without any incision. Daradia Pain Hospital is the unique pain hospital established by Dr. Gautam Das. It is a stand-alone hospital with in-patient beds in Kolkata, India, and all facilities to diagnose the cause of pain and interventional treatment of pain management is done. The aim of this hospital is to alleviate patient suffering by treating all types of pain under one roof.

In the last 14 years in terms of treatment and teaching, Daradia got international recognition. Along with curing disease Dr. Gautam Das regularly imparts pain management training to other doctors. Many doctors from the country and far abroad have started their own pain clinics with training done from Daradia.

The World Institute of Pain awarded Daradia an 'Excellence in Pain Practice' award for pain management, education, and research in pain in the year of 2010. Recently this hospital started PhD program in pain medicine under Datta Meghe University of Wardha. Daradia was also awarded as the 'Best Pain Clinic' in India in 2011.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

