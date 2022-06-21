Darshan Somaiya announces two unique 10X conferences in India for achieving tenfold growth

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/PNN): Darshan Somaiya, India's millionaire mentor, spiritual artist, and holistic coach, has announced two unique '10X Growth' conferences in the country--10X India Goa Retreat and 10X India-Singapore Cruise Event--for forward thinkers, trailblazers, entrepreneurs, sales professionals, business owners, and ordinary people who want to achieve 10X or tenfold growth in their fields.

Darshan Somaiya's trademark event, the 10X Growth Conferences, will be hosted in July and October 2022, respectively. Go-getters and individuals who dare to dream big are looking forward to these events. Attendees will discover how to 10X their business, economics, relationships, and personal lives at this event.

Trained by Tony Robbins, the world-renowned top life and business strategist, Darshan encourages participants to have an increased sense of energy and vitality to take on new interests and challenges, make new friends and community, and gear up for a complete transformation at the 10X growth conferences.



The 10X India Goa retreat held in March 2022 was a huge success as it was attended by entrepreneurs, doctors, athletes, advocates, pilots, life coaches, consultants, models, actors, therapists, healers, students, and the top influencers.

The three-day-long conferences are strategically planned. There are sessions on the awakening of the giant within, the breakthrough, and unlocking the millionaire within.

What is the 10X rule?

The 10X Rule teaches you how to achieve goals you previously thought were unattainable, set goals correctly and ensure their achievement, and achieve unparalleled levels of happiness and satisfaction in every aspect of your life. Use fear to motivate you to take action, and you'll be able to acquire all you desire and never have to settle. Dominate your opponent and establish yourself as a successful role model.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

