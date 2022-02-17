D'ART launches Waterbase's global retail identity "Shrimp World" in Amalapuram, Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI/PR Newswire): The allegorical narration of Waterbase went through the legacy they created in the shrimp industry, since 1987. From the rural areas to global horizons, 'Shrimp World' embossed a picture of the largest producer of shrimps (India) in an immersive experiential way. Retail prospects are bridged for the first time in the gaps and challenges of shrimp farming with this project. To upgrade the lack (of skills, education, tech, etc.), livelihood, and safety of aqua farmers. It features a connect with the tech in a reinforcing manner to scale the power of data science to map out the lurks and leaky buckets a brand faces on different fronts. D'Art Design roped in with a vibrant design embarking their journey from Sea-to-Pond. Moreover, D'Art Design diluted the pain points of better communication (brand and product), visibility, hospitality, etc. in-sync with pastoral and global contexts.



"We are looking for a platform where the farmers could come and experience our products, understand our products, and get educated. Amalapuram is one of the largest shrimp farming hubs in the country, and it's also the fastest-growing. We believe that this would be the right place to launch. I believe it would be a game-changer in the industry that the entire value chain of the industry can change for the better," added Kiran (Marketing Head, Waterbase Ltd.)

Arti, Marketing and Communications Head says, "The main agenda was to introduce something different in this particular category. I think it will help the market because nobody has ever seen something like this, and this particular theme as such by creating a lot of brand awareness. So exactly what we wanted to get is that the theme colors should work around the brand colors, and we want to see if we can add a little bit of layer to it."

To accomplish, D'Art based the whole design on different shades of water with the usage of different shades and tones of blue and green color. Design treatments cover product placement with complied color-coded packaging accompanied by real samples to boost show-n-tell, Experience Wall that acted by way of key graphic as a manual interface to impart knowledge on the usage of products at each stage of shrimp development, dedicated hospitality section (that makes up 25 per cent of the design layout), digital intervention through technologies like Ultima AI and Heatmaps.



R Suresh Kumar, CFO added, "We wanted to set up a unique store that covers the entire thought process of what we have, and what we can bake a good experience for the customer. It's a kind of a showroom where I would say that the customer will feel delighted."



D'Art's Sr. Project Manager Jeanius (who was handling the whole execution part of this project) also commented, "It was an exciting endeavor to take on this project, even though it proved to be complex. The project was carried out in a remote village that posed unique challenges to consider. We needed to allocate resources to provide the desired quality and meet our goals, most importantly, we had uninformed farmers and a language barrier to address. So, we had to come to a solution keeping all that in mind and design in a way that translates their needs well, blends with their environment, and comes naturally to them. Despite the difficulties, the entire project was interesting for all of us. We hope that this design performs admirably, functions as planned, and proves to be a success."

D'Art's Sr. Brand Manager Zahir also added a few words on this commendable deliverance, "I feel this project was very challenging yet exciting because of the product line. It is very technical & complex. Plus, since the farmers are not well educated, the biggest challenge we faced was to arrive at the right mix of experiences. So, we tried to glue the challenges with this unique design analogy so that every visitant can understand it naturally. We hope this design delivers new footfall, higher conversions, and new heights. Also, we feel that through this project, we have shared our contribution to the Govt's Make in India concept and feel great about that."

