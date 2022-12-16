Daryaganj - by the Inventors of Butter Chicken & Dal Makhni - the story of invention, re-invention, appreciations and expansion

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Daryaganj - By the Inventors of Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani", is a North Indian Punjabi Cuisine restaurant brand.

It is a tribute to the culinary legacy of Late Kundan Lal Jaggi by his grandson Raghav Jaggi and Raghav's childhood friend, restaurateur Amit Bagga.

An honest attempt to revive old-world, classic & authentic flavors with closely guarded secret recipes - Daryaganj has become the most loved and acknowledged Restaurants by all three generations. You enter the restaurant, and all you will see the happy faces enjoying the Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani invented by Kundan Lal Jaggi in 1947.

He was the great pioneer of Tandoori cuisine and is credited for making Tandoori cuisine popular in the world.

Daryaganj is unique as the restaurant is known for its sincere mission to complete the 5 senses experience for any customer.

Amit Bagga, Co-founder and CEO of Daryaganj says, "The restaurant has been carefully planned with great attention to detail that will result in evoking all the five senses with a seamless blend of the past and the present- Sense of Taste, Sense of Touch, Sense of Sight, Sense of Smell & Sense of Sound."

The USP's of Daryaganj are recreation of the Authentic secret recipes of Punjabi tandoori cuisine By Late Kundan Lal Jaggi from the 1940's, Daryaganj has always been a Customer Focused brand with a high Net Promoter Score (NPS) resulting in high customer satisfaction and stickiness for the brand, The Brand has an Innovation & technology first approach with automation & data analytics at every step of the customer experience, Daryaganj has a Process driven approach powered by technology and a strong focus on Human resources, The brand has been coming up with Varied Innovative Divisions Like - Kulfi kiosk, Catering apart from delivery kitchens and dine-in.

Daryaganj has built itself over the years as a Strong Brand Ethics & Culture centric foundation of integrity, innovation, excellence & empathy with a 360 Degree focus on customers, employees, vendor partners, and shareholders.



"Daryaganj - By the Inventors of Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani" is a registered trademark which differentiates it from the competition coupled with an exceptional story of a family legacy.

In 1947 Kundan Lal Jaggi, a refugee from Peshawar, migrated to Delhi after India's Partition. He then launched an iconic restaurant with two other partners in the locality of Daryaganj in New Delhi which they sold in 1992. At this restaurant iconic dishes like Butter Chicken, Dal Makhani and Chicken Pakora were invented by him. He also reinvented the iconic Tandoori Chicken which was a 1920 recipe from Peshawar by Mokha Singh. This started a revolution of Tandoori cuisine all over the world.

Amit Bagga further adds, Year 2022 has been very satisfying and rewarding as our efforts were being acknowledged, awarded and rewarded by lot of esteemed award panels and categories like - Restaurant Serving the Best Butter Chicken 2022, Best Packaging by a Restaurant 2022, Three Restaurateur of the year (North) 2022 Awards, Two Best North Indian Restaurant 2022 Awards, Best Family Friendly Restaurant 2022, Best Indian Cuisine Restaurant Chain 2022, Entrepreneur of the year (food Service) 2022.

The journey so far has been very satisfying and We are very content that Daryaganj has successfully changed the perception of North Indian cuisine being too heavy and spicy on the palate and has been accepted well by all age groups.

Daryaganj has the best unit-level economics and has the highest Revenue per sq ft in its segment. The Brand has achieved tremendous growth despite the Three Lockdowns and the Revenue is at 300% of Pre COVID Times, the Net Promoter Score is at an exceptional 9.1 out of 10 and the brand has always been The People's choice and thus has come out as the Top 20 of 11000 plus restaurants in Delhi on Tripadvisor.

The Brand's models of expansion have been innovative all together. They are looking forward to expand as Self Funded and Investor Friendly Models. The models are Self funded COCO stores, Property owner/Developer Invested COCO stores with a higher rental in return for the investment, ready Restaurants leased in mid scale 5 star hotels in COCO model and lastly, COCO stores in an asset leasing model with a fixed return for the investor.

Daryaganj is at Top 5 Locations in Delhi NCR-DLF, Mall of India, Noida; Ambience Mall, Gurugram; Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden; Parliament Street, CP; Worldmark 1, Aerocity, "With so much love and appreciation coming our way, We definitely have great plans ahead for Year 2023. We are planning to go up to 25 outlets in the next 1 year which includes 8 more CDR outlets, 8 cloud kitchens and 4 QSR outlets.

For expansion, the focus will be on North India with focus on Delhi NCR and Punjab for the next two quarters and then enter South India with Bangalore & Hyderabad and West India with Mumbai & Pune. Also, there are plans of international expansion in Thailand next year followed by UAE, UK, Canada & Australia subsequently," concludes Bagga.

