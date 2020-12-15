Data Samudra puts big bets on co-location market, expands its new data centre in Bengaluru to 3 MW, 500 racks

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/SRV Media): A newly set up data centre in Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, is all set to disrupt the data centre industry. Data Samudra, a subsidiary of Teleindia Networks, offers cloud, hosting, and co-location services. With state-of-the-art Core and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) infrastructure, Data Samudra aims to rapidly climb to the top of the market.

Located in the new KIADB IT Park near Bengaluru's International Airport, this puts the campus of Teleindia at an easily accessible location, making it advantageous for the clients. 25,000 sq. ft of the new 1.0 lakh sq. ft campus is allocated to the data centre, making it possible for the facility to provide 500 racks of storage. This is accompanied by modern features such as smart solution, touchless entry, round the clock security, and a focus on aligning with global standards. Data Samudra also eyes a focus on Data localization norms, as per the Government of India's upcoming Data Protection policy (in final stages). It will offer, to International clients extending services to Indian businesses and individuals, first of its kind - "DATA RESIDENCY as a SERVICE" - a service wherein critical data storage is facilitated "locally."

Building on the 4A's - Automation, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Augmentative Disruptive Cloud Technologies, Data Samudra achieves this by a collaboration with Dubai's Gokaddal Technologies. Through this partnership, the two companies also plan to offer their vertical cloud technology in order to help the growing needs of smart cities, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and the education sector. To ensure top quality service to its clients, Data Samudra has also created a state-of-the-art GNOC (Global Network Operations Centre) which aims to provide round the clock services for Data Samudra as well as Teleindia's client base.

In lieu of the upcoming upgrades, MD of Teleindia Group, Mahantesh KA, said, "With digital transformation driving the next phase of economic growth, it is key to be part of this revolution. We envision a strong and sustainable business with our offerings around all three aspects: Colocation, Hosting and Cloud. To augment this growth and scalability, we have selected Cisco as our Infrastructure partner to build a strong foundation based on the modern and futuristic concept like SDN (Software Defined Networks). We look forward to being a formidable player in this market."



With an existing GNOC in place, Data Samudra wants to focus on the security aspect by providing SOC (Security Operations Centre) services which will be helpful in order to offer better quality end-to-end services. To further Data Samudra's goal to capture a strong market share and create a niche for itself, the Bengaluru based firm has partnered with Merkado RHA Technology to drive a Go-To-Market strategy and cement Data Samudra's position. The company also intends to comply with global quality processes (ISO9000) to ensure the best for its clients as well as cybersecurity certification (ISO27001), which is in process. Furthermore, Data Samudra also plans to have a TIA certification (Telecommunication Infrastructure Standard for Data Centres).

According to Ravinder Pal Singh, CEO of Merkado RHA Technology & CBO of Data Samudra, "Last 9 months of the global pandemic situation has established the fact that Digital Technologies and Solutions are the driving force & will keep this world moving. When we dissect this market, we find Cloud becoming a new normal for all Technological delivery, Co-Location is a default option for enterprises and MSMEs to host their applications & data, while managed hosting becomes a clear business function for Startups, Mid Size and Small companies. Our association with Teleindia during the design phase of Data Samudra and now as GTM arm is a valuable partnership. We look forward to making Data Samudra a strong and respectable brand".

