Data shows fuel prices in India decline as they rise in various countries

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Prices of petrol and diesel increased in India's immediate neighborhood and as well as some other advanced countries at a time when they declined back home in India, data from various sources showed.

In past one year, petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal rose 22-38 per cent and 20-104 per cent, respectively, data showed.



In countries such as France, Italy, and Spain, they rose 3-8 per cent cumulatively.

During the same period in India, they, however, declined 3.7-5.0 per cent.

Further, data also revealed that the price difference between BJP and non-BJP-ruled states differ, with prices ruling higher in various non-BJP states. (ANI)

