DataSpace Academy: Bridging the gap between education and industry

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): DataSpace Academy was set up with the aim to provide industry-relevant cybersecurity education. As technology continues to advance and the number of cyberattacks increases, cybersecurity has become one of the most in-demand fields in recent years. And this domain offers exciting and lucrative career opportunities for students.

Cybersecurity is a rapidly expanding field in India, with the demand for experts who can protect organizations and individuals from online threats on the rise. India is home to a fifth of the world's youth demographic, making it a hub of skilled labour. According to a report by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), the cybersecurity market in India is expected to reach USD 35 billion by 2025.

Students with industry-relevant training can position themselves to become global leaders in terms of cybersecurity and other IT domains.

But there is a massive talent gap, making it difficult for industries to find suitable candidates for these vacant roles. The Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) and the ISSA survey revealed that 70 per cent of the participant companies believe that the global cyber security skills shortage has impacted their business operations.

And sadly, the education sector in India is yet to catch up with the growing demand for elaborate professional courses and technical education required for these jobs. However, DataSpace Academy aims to fill this knowledge gap. They aim to provide students with theoretical knowledge as well as practical skills and hands-on knowledge to succeed in the real-life workplace.

Why Cybersecurity Is a Vital Career Option?

There are several reasons why people are choosing cybersecurity as a career in India. Firstly, cybersecurity offers a high salary potential. According to Glassdoor, the average salary for a cybersecurity professional in India is around Rs 7.5 lakhs per year. Secondly, cybersecurity is a challenging and fulfilling career that allows individuals to make a real difference in the world. However, top executives in the cybersecurity field, such as Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), can earn upwards of 50-100 lakhs Indian Rupees per annum.

Dataspace Academy and who is Behind It?



In India, especially in the eastern part of the country, there are no relevant institutions that train students in cybersecurity and IT domains. Samiran Santra, managing director at Dataspace Academy, has helped build an institution that provided industry-relevant, hands-on training to interested students.

He has experience in developing and implementing cybersecurity strategies, policies and procedures for organizations, enhancing overall cybersecurity programs and building resilience against cyber-attacks. With 7 years and counting experience in the domain, he has worked with multiple corporate houses conducting network audits to uncover hidden vulnerabilities and providing solutions to fix them.

Being an experienced bug bounty hunter, he has reported vulnerabilities and bugs to companies such as Google, Instagram, and others. Samiran has relevant exposure to cybersecurity and how to protect a system network against incoming attacks. He has developed hacking tools using Python, and has a following as an exploit writer, being mentioned in international hacking communities and forums frequently.

How Dataspace Academy Is Disrupting the System?

Dataspace Academy is changing the education landscape by offering innovative and cutting-edge learning experiences for students. The academy utilizes cutting-edge technology to provide a personalized and interactive approach to education, empowering students to take control of their own learning and develop the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century.

The academy offers a range of courses, from introductory courses for those new to cybersecurity to advanced courses for professionals looking to further their careers. With a focus on practical, hands-on learning, students will have the opportunity to work on real-world scenarios and develop the skills needed to succeed in the field.

With a focus on practical, hands-on learning, DataSpace Academy is helping students develop the skills they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving technological landscape and prepare them for the future.

Apart from cutting comprehensive cybersecurity and ethical hacking courses, Dataspace Academy offers data science and programming courses. These programs are designed for individuals with an interest in technology, security, and data science, including IT professionals, students, and anyone looking to pursue a career in cybersecurity. The courses provide hands-on training and real-world experience that can help individuals develop the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in this field.

