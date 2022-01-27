DE-CIX and Lightstorm partner to accelerate access to DE-CIX Internet Exchange Platform

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lightstorm, India's first carrier-neutral network infrastructure platform, today announced a partnership with DE-CIX, the world's leading interconnection platform operator, to provide direct connectivity to DE-CIX's Internet Exchanges from any of 45+ multi-tenant data centers (MTDC) where Lightstorm has a presence.

The partnership will allow Lightstorm's customers to easily and quickly connect to the DE-CIX platform through its high-speed software-defined SmartNet network. Being able to access DE-CIX's global Internet Exchange (IX) from any of the MTDCs will allow Lightstorm to further bring down latency for its customers, improve network resilience and provide an overall more optimized content experience to their users.

Lightstorm's innovative network is designed to provide extreme resiliency to business users. It leverages utility-grade fibre infrastructure along with leaf-spine mesh network architecture to ensure 100% uptime, greater resilience and an extremely low latency network. Lightstorm's first-of-its-kind utility-grade fiber network, SmartNet, connects seven key economic hubs with over 12,000 km of fiber, connecting 45+ MTDCs currently and aiming to 100+ MTDCs in the near future.

Trusted by close to 2,500 networks across the world, DE-CIX provides premium interconnection services and operates 32 carrier and data center-neutral Internet Exchanges in Europe, the Middle East, North America and Asia. DE-CIX operates one of the world's largest Internet Exchanges, with close to 11 terabits of data throughput per second. In India, DE-CIX operates four IXs, in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata. In 2021 DE-CIX Mumbai became the largest IX in the APAC region.

Together, Lightstorm and DE-CIX will provide a superior experience in bringing content closer to the users in one of the largest growth markets for Internet traffic in the world. DE-CIX's award-winning global multi-service platform offers interconnection services specifically designed for the needs of enterprises, e.g. catering to cloud connectivity needs, offering network security services, and closed user groups for enterprises to create their own exclusive interconnection ecosystem with their chosen partners.

"We are committed to providing a truly state-of-the-art network infrastructure to Indian service providers and content players. Partnership with DE-CIX is a new milestone in our journey and allows us to provide greater value to our customers by allowing them to easily access the DE-CIX platform and enhance the end user's experience. We are excited to partner with DE-CIX and are confident that it will provide a reliable exchange of traffic, allowing for improved performance for our customers," says Amajit Gupta, Chief Executive Officer at Lightstorm.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lightstorm to expand our partner network in India. Reliable connectivity is the bedrock of digital businesses and direct access to our Internet Exchanges will allow Lightstorm's customers to benefit from improved reliability, better network performance, and modern interconnection services. We look forward to working together to provide truly world-class Internet connectivity to its partners," says Ivo Ivanov, Chief Executive Officer at DE-CIX.

Lightstorm is India's only carrier-neutral network infrastructure platform built to accelerate business growth and innovation in the digital world. Lightstorm is the pioneer to build a first-of-its-kind utility-grade resilient fibre network, SmartNet, connecting the major economic hubs in India through its multi-terabit high speed network.

Its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform opens new opportunities for enterprises by providing a simple, secure and smart way to enhance their application performance and user experience. A trusted partner of several Fortune 500 companies, Lightstorm is building a robust foundation of digital infrastructure to create new sources of value and differentiation to businesses.

Further information at www.lightstormtelecom.com.

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is the world's leading operator of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 32 locations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, DE-CIX interconnects close to 2500 network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, offering peering, cloud, and interconnection services.

The combined connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 90 Terabits, making it the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in the world. DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world.

Further information at www.de-cix.net.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)