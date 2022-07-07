Deadline for film submission at the 13th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival is Ending Soon

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/PNN): Lights!! Camera!! Action!! The red carpet is ready to roll out again...in tribute to South Asian films. The 13th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival (#CSAFF22) is now accepting film submissions, and the deadline is July 15, 2022. The festival will be held from September 22-25, 2022 in downtown Chicago, venue to be announced. Eligible films can be submitted on the CSAFF website: https://www.csaff.org/submitfilm/

Film Submission Categories for CSAFF22

1. In Competition Fiction Feature Film

- The Film run-time should exceed 30 minutes

- The film must be a Chicago premiere when screened at CSAFF

2. In Competition Fiction Short Film

- Film runtime should not exceed 30 minutes

- The film must be a Chicago premiere when screened at CSAFF

3. In Competition Documentary Feature Film

- Feature-Length Films should exceed 30 minutes

- The film must be a Chicago premiere when screened at CSAFF

4. In Competition Documentary Short Film

- Short Films should not exceed 30 minutes



- The film must be a Chicago premiere when screened at CSAFF

5. Episodic Content (Non-Competition)

- Live-action, documentary/nonfiction, or animation project presented in a multi-

episode format (includes web series, docuseries, and limited series that was created to

unfold over multiple episodes).

- Can be short-form and long-form content, with a minimum of 5 episodes

Welcome to the 13th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Since its first year in 2010, Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) has endeavoured to bring the richness of South Asian Art, culture, and cinema to Chicago. CSAFF is one of the largest multicultural events in the heartland of America and is dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusion in the Chicagoland area through cinema, conversation, and culture.

Filmmakers and stories are the ethos of CSAFF. Festival provides space for independent cinema and the art of storytelling through Films. In the past, In the past festival has invited and hosted artists like Sharmila Tagore, Shabana Azmi, Aparna Sen, Deepti Naval, Farooq Shaikh, Raveena Tandon, Akshay Oberoi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raj Kumar Rao, Swara Bhasker, Esha Deol, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shweta Tripathi, Pooja Batra, Vikas Khanna, Arjun Mathur, Karsh Kale, Parvesh Cheema, Fawzia Mirza and many other great artists and filmmakers.

Festival hosts and invites films from countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, France, India, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tibet and the United States. CSAFF also achieves its mission by representing various genres and languages.

Over the years, the festival has received immense support from the community, diaspora, and film lovers worldwide. The Festival prides itself on being a platform and voice for our collective countries, languages, religions, and artists who together make South Asia as diverse as it is.

The Festival becomes a safe space for discussions, artistic endeavours and a meeting point for filmmakers and artists. The festival promotes local businesses and organizations by creating partnerships and fostering strong relationships to provide exposure. It also helps make Chicago a destination for making films while supporting local talent through workshops and networking platforms.

Please visit the website www.csaff.org for more details and email info@csaff.org for any questions.

