DEAKIN UNIVERSITY HUB to be set up at Chitkara University with key objective to progress the Internationalisation of Education

Chandigarh [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Deakin University, Australia announced the establishment of a DEAKIN UNIVERSITY HUB at Chitkara University, Chandigarh.

The announcement was made to commemorate India's 75 years of Independence and almost three decades of Deakin's engagement in India.

Over the past years, Deakin University through its office in New Delhi has setup innovative models of study with Chitkara University in software and mechatronics engineering. These study pathways facilitate Indian students to study two years of Deakin University's licensed curriculum at Chitkara University before transferring for the remaining two years onshore at Deakin University in Australia.

The DEAKIN UNIVERSITY HUB will act as the central point of all engagement activities for the pathway programs and will be established in Chandigarh at Chitkara University's campus. The hub aims to foster collaboration and deliver the key objective of the Indian Government's National Education Policy i.e., internationalization of education.

Deakin University's President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Iain Martin, visited Chitkara University's campus in Chandigarh to announce the establishment of the hub.

Speaking at the launch of the DEAKIN UNIVERSITY HUB at Chitkara, Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University, said, "Deakin has been a leader in student satisfaction and student experience in Victoria for six consecutive years while also having the most satisfied graduates in the state for 12 years in a row.

The DEAKIN UNIVERSITY HUB at Chitkara will be committed to ensuring that the students of Deakin-Chitkara pathway programs have the same experience and satisfaction during their studies that Deakin is known for in Victoria.

The hub is also key to the deepening of our partnership with Chitkara University and exploring innovative ways to create opportunities for Indian students."

Ravneet Pawha, Vice-president (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, expressed, "We have a long-standing partnership with Chitkara University and we are aligned in our vision of preparing young India for the future. The key objectives for the DEAKIN UNIVERSITY HUB at Chitkara will be to focus on joint programs, student mobility and engagement, research and innovation, and capacity building and skilling."



Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University said, "I am very excited to announce the launch of the DEAKIN UNIVERSITY HUB at the Chitkara University campus. We have reenergized the higher education system under the realm of NEP 2020.

We take a lot of pride in our decade-long association with Deakin University. This hub will facilitate joint initiatives in education, research, innovation, and training to create a rich and complex idea ecosystem that delivers the lasting value of education to the students and the community at large."

The DEAKIN UNIVERSITY HUB will be instrumental in establishing various innovative models of engagement in higher education, research, and training for in-country programs leading to onshore studies in Australia.

Furthermore, the hub will offer student support and student mobility between campuses in India and Australia and in-country assistance for internships and industry interfaces. Development projects and consultancy initiatives in research, innovation, and skills development will also be facilitated through the innovation hub.

Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student "industry ready". With more than 25,000 students and 1,700 staff from over 100 different countries, the university is proud of the impact that its graduates, life-changing research, and innovative campuses and industry developments have made - both in India and around the world.

Chitkara University has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5 per cent of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade.

For more information, visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

