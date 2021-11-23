Deakin University is ready to welcome international students

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that from 1st December 2021, all fully vaccinated visa holders will be able to return to Australia without the need for travel exemptions.

The Victorian Government has confirmed that international students arriving in Melbourne under the Government's Student Arrivals Plan do not have to quarantine, provided they can demonstrate to the Commonwealth they meet vaccination conditions.

Diversity is one of Deakin's greatest strengths, and international students are a very valued part of our community. Deakin University welcomes this plan of a graduated, safe return to study in Victoria and is eagerly awaiting the arrival of international students back to our campuses.

Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, welcomed the announcement saying, "I am absolutely delighted that from 1 December 2021, Deakin will be able to welcome international students back to our Australian campuses.

With the announcement last week that students arriving in Victoria will not need to quarantine, provided they have had two doses of a recognised COVID-19 vaccine and a negative PCR test, and the announcement that the Australian borders will reopen to student visa holders from 1 December 2021, we are now able to plan for our international students' return.



Our international students have made enormous contributions to the life of Deakin and the wider Victoria community and we are so pleased to see the return pathway open. At the end of a very challenging 20 months, this is a fantastic way to end the year."

Deakin University has taken comprehensive measures to ensure that all its campuses are COVID-safe environment which aligns closely to the Victorian Government's protocols.

Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President (Global) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University added, "Throughout the pandemic, Deakin has continued to engage with its international cohort by extending financial, study and community support especially to those impacted by the closure of borders. I congratulate the Australian government for a successful vaccination program that has made Australia one of the safest places to study. The re-opening of the borders is much-awaited news for our current students, partners and those exploring the possibility of studying at an international university in 2022.

With a comprehensive student services program in place to support Indian students' transition to study onshore, our staff based at the South Asia office at New Delhi would be happy to provide detailed information, including accommodation, scholarships and bursaries available for Indian students. We eagerly look forward to welcoming our new international students on-campus."

For further updates about Australia's borders and the return of international students, please email southasia@deakin.edu.au or call +91 11 26544700. You may also register for Deakin's Return to Australia mailing list: https://www.deakin.edu.au/international-students

