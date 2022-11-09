Debt Collection platform pioneer Mobicule expands its footprint to South India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 9 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Mobicule, a niche player and expert in Debt Collection, KPI and Performance Management, and Digital Customer Onboarding plans to expand its offering to major cities of South India, like Chennai and Bangalore.

The South India region, which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the overall retail lending market, has seen strong growth in retail lending, fueled by the recovery in economic activity and increase in consumption spending. Lending organizations are consistently looking at ways to enhance the customer experience and reduce acquisition costs. Mobicule products service this need by bringing in the right tools for financial institutions for quicker customer onboarding, enabling better decision-making through KPIs and dashboards, and managing the debt collection process efficiently.

With project delivery and R&D centres based in Western India in the cities of Mumbai and Pune, Mobicule is also bracing to ramp up its Product Engineering and Customer Success teams.

Speaking on the expansion, Siddharth Agarwal, Managing Director, Mobicule, said, "It gives us great pleasure to announce our expansion to major commercial cities like Chennai and Bangalore, which reinforces our commitment to proactively serve our clients through our platform and gamut of areas including Digital Collection and Monitoring, Field Collection, Recovery via Repossession and Settlement, Digital Customer On-boarding, KPI and Performance Management.

To furthermore bolster our offering and overall business in South India, we also plan to grow our teams, both leadership and servicing, to provide strategic and operational support. As the first step in this direction, we have appointed Raju Ramaswamy to head the Growth Markets and Alliances. Based out of Chennai, Raju will play a key role in strengthening our footprint not only in the South but across India and Southeast Asia. With the expansion of our branches, we are excited and look forward to catering to a larger pool of clientele in need of mobile field force implementations."

Prior to Mobicule, Raju was associated for over two decades with global consulting organizations and mid-size software services organizations focused on building successful sales teams.

Mobicule is a pioneer in products focussed on mobile field force and has successfully deployed and managed some of the largest mobile field force implementations across Sales & Distribution, Telecom, BFSI. With its experience and domain knowledge now spanning across 2 decades it has established its niche in Debt Collection & Gamification, Digital KYC integrated end to end with internal (Core banking, ERP, CRM) and external systems (credit bureaus, govt portals). Backed by a strong R&D and adopting latest and upcoming technologies it has managed to establish a niche market position. Mobicule's steadfast vision and commitment to add value to its customers, employees and all its stakeholders have put it on a rapid growth path to attain a leadership position in the business domains it caters to.

