Decathlon Thane organizes 5km anniversary run to celebrate 10 years of store

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/PNN): Decathlon Thane, Kasarvadavli, Thane West is completing 10 years, to celebrate this remarkable moment Decathlon thane has organized a 5km run for all the devoted runners on the 18th of December at 7:00 a.m -9:00 a.m hours of the day.

It is an initiative towards the empowerment of sportspersons, to raise awareness among the general public about putting their health first with exercises to build a healthy & happy lifestyle.

Running has been shown to improve markers of cardiovascular health. Running certainly impacts how your body feels. Running regularly strengthens your heart by increasing your aerobic capacity and helping keep your blood pressure and high cholesterol at healthy levels. It also improves your immune system and increases muscle strength.

In addition, longer runs push your body to strengthen fast-twitch fibers in the muscles to combat fatigue and build strength and power. Playing sports builds your personality and teaches you to live life in a better way. Getting involved in such activities teaches good values, ethics, and skills in your life.

Playing sports helps you stay in shape, teaches you how to organize your time, boosts friendships, and builds relationships with your peers and adults. Getting involved in any sport helps in the development of an individual.



This is more to empower the people in the vicinity to be more on health conscious. Health is definitely wealth and it is the greatest gift. World Health Day has become one of the most significant events in the current times. As the world battled the COVID pandemic in the last two years, health problems were seen to take a place on every table of discussion.

World Health Day is observed to provide a space and day to talk about various health problems and encourage the well-being of those around us.

The store has been run by all enthusiast sportspeople who have turned their passion into their job to sustainably make the pleasure and benefits of sport accessible to the many. They have been successfully running the store for 10 years. To celebrate the joy with all those passionate about sports, the store has organized a marathon.

The running event is a friendly race that will allow participants taking part to run for their enjoyment rather than competition. Each registered participant will get a medal, participation certificate, and discount voucher.

The main idea behind organizing a 5km run is to let people enjoy the moment and beneficiary on their next shopping from the store as a token of appreciation, for spending a few hours for themselves and making their hearts & mind bloom.

