Decentraland and Polkadot is making up for the 2022 Crypto Winter; Newcomer Dogetti showing upward trajectory

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/ATK): The cryptocurrency industry has seen far more bearish trends than bullish ones in the past few months. In fact, last year's data shows crypto projects and coins dip in the red lane, marking a thud near the end of the year. In turn, it propelled prices down, thereafter aggravating regulatory scrutiny, according to Energy Wire.

As such, 2022's volatile market triggered the crypto winter. Fortunately, Dogetti (DETI) is fairly new in the crypto industry. While it is regrettably experiencing the crumbs of last year's bearish market, it's nevertheless showing incredible ROI for investors--900 per cent, to be exact.

What is a "Crypto Winter", and what caused it?

"Crypto winter" is the prolonged bear market in the cryptocurrency environment. It is marked by a massive drop in crypto prices and a decline in market capitalization.

The two largest contributors to last year's crypto winter were the breakdown of UST and the resulting failure of the LUNA project. The two had a few controversies thrown their way.

How The 2022 Crypto Winter Affected Decentraland and Polkadot

Polkadot (DOT) arguably saw a bullish pattern at the start of 2022 with a market cap of USD 26.39 billion but ended the year with a market cap of USD 4.38 billion. Decentraland (MANA), on the other hand, had a whopping USD 6 billion market cap, which plummeted to USD 542 million.

Last year's crypto winter was indeed unforgiving for DOT and MANA. However, there is still some hope for the two cryptos.

Despite the current bearish market, according to Coin Codex, a high market kickback for Polkadot by about 3 per cent. On the other hand, Bitcoin Wisdom says market analysts expect MANA to reach USD 2.02 by 2025.

All Odds Are In Dogetti's Favor!

Dogetti launched earlier this year, and as a new project, its recent success and adoption were impacted by the overall market sentiment and conditions. Despite the challenges of launching in a bearish market, DETI quickly gained traction and rose in value, garnering a whopping USD 434,343 before the end of Q1!



As of this writing, DETI has also sold 6,214,760,000 tokens and offers live purchases to its users, ranging from USD 44.41 to USD 100.10. In the fourth stage of its plan, the meme coin is planning to issue its very own Dogetti NFT.

Dogetti NFTs are unique, which are digital collectibles that symbolize ownership of a one-of-a-kind virtual pal--in Dogetti's case, a puppy. This exciting feature that is set to launch soon is definitely something we can all look forward to!



Bottomline

There's this ongoing aphorism in the crypto industry that goes, "only invest in what you can afford to lose." True enough, the crypto market is not without its risks, so it's crucial to be vigilant and choose a safe asset that will guarantee you a huge ROI!

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

