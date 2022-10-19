Deco Window witness a 10 per cent increase in omnichannel presence post-pandemic; shared robust expansion plans

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/SRV): With a legacy of over 4 decades renowned manufacturers in the home-furnishing category, Jayanita Exports has witnessed a substantial rise in its omnichannel presence post the Covid-19 pandemic. Driven by innovation, excellence, and consumer satisfaction, Deco Window, Jayanita Exports private label brand strives to create innovative products with best-in-class manufacturing techniques and the highest standard of quality, cost, and service.

Highlighting the brand's constant growth, Vaibhav Jain shares, "The Indian interior & Furnishing market generated USD 22,939.7 million in revenue in 2020, and it is expected to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period (2021-2030). Even though the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the economy severely. However, with the 'work from home' norm, interiors have experienced a transition post-pandemic. Often referred to as 'Resimercial' design, creating a holistic and aesthetically beautiful workspace acts as a growth catalyst to WFH productivity. With growing aspirations and income levels, consumers are now opting for options that are unconventional yet pocket friendly. Additionally, our increasing omnichannel presence has led to an extensive customer base that is growing across demographics. There is a rising demand in the millennia segment especially new home buyers who are open to exploring, decor, and have a trendy home."



Jain further added, "The success of the company's products under flagship of Jayanita Exports in international markets has encouraged us to launch a brand in concert with designers from around the world for introducing a dedicated, decorative window solution brand, the first of its kind for the Indian market. Our in-house brand Deco Window is a domestic endeavour of Jayanita Exports Pvt Ltd."

The brand's long-term goal is to expand its horizons to global markets with its unconventional offerings. Unlike other products available in the market, Jayanita's DecoWindow is a one-box solution that includes both product and installation accessories. The distinctive DIY/self-installation feature is accompanied by customization provisions and child safety features." The products are designed for all decor themes, styles and choice.



With a mission to offer innovative solutions to the world, Deco Window aims to be a part of every home and office. With two manufacturing units in Noida, Jayanita Exports Pvt. Ltd. consists of a vast product portfolio across categories such as Curtain Rods, Blinds, Curtains, Tiebacks, Trimmings, Garden Torch, Door Seal, Automatic Track, and Home Improvement Products.

Over the years, the company has created a strong foot-hold across leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Pepperfry, Myntra, and Nykaa Fashion. Additionally, the products are also available on the company-owned website along with large format stores such as Homecentre, Lifestyle, Hometown, Spar, Nilkamal, Danube, and Hippo Store with a robust network of retailers and distributors pan India.

Standing strong to our vision, We offer world-class window covering solution to all our customers. THINK WINDOW, THINK US

For more details - www.decowindow.in | 1800-208-1222 | service@decowindow.in

