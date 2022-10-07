Decrypt Narcissism in Nitasha Pandey's survival guide book, published by Geetika Saigal's Beeja House

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/ATK): The dictionary meaning of narcissism is having "too much interest in and admiration for your own physical appearance and/or your own abilities."

However, it doesn't end with only liking the self.

It is rather deep and vast to cover in one line. It is a personality type wherein the person has an inflated sense of "I" and lacks empathy.

He/she wants to have unsolicited admiration from people around them and if people fail to adhere to his/her whims and fancies, he/she tends to get offensive and hostile.

In the book, 'Let's Talk About the N-word' the author Nitasha Pandey has tried to unveil what the term "narcissism" means in a wider sense, what are the behavior patterns of a narcissist, and how to identify those patterns.

The book is an abecedarian guide that throws light on whether your partner is indeed a narcissist and if yes, how to come out of that toxic relationship and be your own self again. Written in simple and easy to comprehend language, the book comes in handy with tools and techniques that will help people trapped in narcissistic relationships to live a self-sufficient and dignified life. The book aims to heal people and help them bounce back from harrowing life experiences. And as the author says in her book:



"Believe in healing, and thrive in the feeling that people can heal. See what works for you, take one step at a time, live one day at a time, and slowly but surely you will get there, where you want to be. Life happened, it inflicted hurt, pain and chipped away some good bits of you. That was not your choice, but how you respond to it will be your choice."

Nitasha Pandey is a clinical psychologist who specializes in Behavior therapy, Cognitive behavior therapy, Neuro-linguistic programming, and Rapid transformational therapy. She has done M.Phil. in Medical and Social Psychology and a Ph.D. in Psychology and has over a decade of experience working in mental health institutes and the corporate sector, helping people with different psychological disorders, personality problems, relationship dynamics, and other psychological health issues.

"The 'Let's Talk About the N-word' is indeed a defogger that clears the clutter in your head and shows the unforeseen truth of narcissistic people. It is a must-have for people to understand narcissism at a deeper level and to know when to pull our guard up if surrounded by them," says Geetika Saigal, CEO and Founder of Beeja House(https://beejahouse.com/). Pioneered by 5 x TEDx speaker, Bestselling Author, and Multi Award-winning Coach, Beeja House is India's 1st & Only Mentored Publishing House.

The author further says that this book is an abecedarian guide on narcissistic personality style. It will help you identify if your partner is a narcissist or just a "Jerky Jerkerson". If they, in fact, are narcissists, still it doesn't mean that your future is set in stone. Your future can be whatever you want it to be! You can still make a happy and dignified life for yourself with the tools discussed in the book.

So, grab a cup of coffee (or tea) and let's get talking!

