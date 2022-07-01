Deeksha Classes launches new courses for Competition Division of various State-level Government Exams

New Delhi [India] July 1 (ANI/TPT): Recently, Deeksha Classes, one of the premier coaching institutes for IIT-JEE, NEET, and Competitive Exams, has officially launched new coaching and mentorships courses for the Competition Division of Government Exams. Based out of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Deeksha Classes, witnessing a growing demand for a platform that can provide students with top-notch learning and mentorship for various State-level Government exams, introduced courses that cover everything from start to end. These courses would cover exams like RAS (PRE), RAS (Main), REET (Level 01), REET (Level 02, SST), VDO (PRE), VDO (Main), Patwar, and CET (Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test).

The registration for admission process has already commenced, and so far, Deeksha Classes has been experiencing overwhelming responses from all across India. The classes for these State-level Government exams will be available for students in both online and offline forms.

The Online classes will be streamlined live over mobile-based Deeksha Classes alongside other modes. Students can take admission by visiting their official portal and can avail of information related to the courses through their website and by contacting them on their official numbers. Deeksha classes has been recognized by the entire Geographical terrain of Rajasthan. Under the capable leadership of Anubhav Varshney, an ex-RAS who also happens to be the Founder and Managing Director of Deeksha Classes will oversee the course and tutor students.



The students who enrol in any of the newly-introduced courses will also get several perks, including printed notes, current affairs classes, a monthly magazine, personal tutoring, and much more. Talking about the idea behind launching the new course, Anubhav Varshney, the Founder and MD of Deeksha Classes, stated, "Coaching for State-level competitive exams is one of the most demanding courses that thousands of students across Rajasthan opt for. These exams are not a cakewalk and need guidance, proper mentorship, and counselling for students who pass with flying colors. Through the new courses, we aim to make coaching for state-level exams more accessible and affordable to countless students across Rajasthan. Through these newly-launched courses, students from every nook and corner of the state can avail of top-notch education from our team of experienced teaching faculty."

Incepted in 2003, under the able guidance of Anubhav Varshney, an ex-RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Services), Deeksha Classes has been assisting students in cracking NEET, IIT-JEE, and other competitive exams. With an experienced teaching faculty and emphasis on innovative teaching, they have emerged as one of the most trusted and reliable Coaching institutes in the hearts and minds of deserving students who pursue a career for themselves. Deeksha classes is on the mission to empower every student (from rural and urban Rajasthan) by enlightening them with the benefits of proper knowledge and exploration. The institute believes in quality education beyond the barriers of regional educational limits of the Jodhpur city. It conquers the talent and academic approach of Rajasthan students with elite opportunities that will help them build a better future for themselves.

