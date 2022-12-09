Deep dive into the world of Agri-Operations with SIOM Nashik's industry-ready MBA

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik (SIOM Nashik), a pioneering management school is inviting applications for its industry-oriented MBA in Agri-Operations Management program. A multitude of industries relies on the operations domain, which is undoubtedly one of the most promising. A career in operations management offers boundless opportunities for innovation and growth. This is undoubtedly one of the most attractive features to consider for a successful career.

As an extremely advanced, industry-relevant, and state-of-the-art program, the MBA in Agri-Operations Management offered by SIOM Nashik emphasizes both technical-analytical and organizational-behavioural aspects of the market, thereby making it unique.

Dr Vandana Sonwaney, Director of SIOM, said, "As the markets slowly return to a pre-Pandemic state, it is imperative to develop and nurture the next set of management professionals to lead the dialogue in the world of Agri-Operations management. By employing a host of new-age initiatives, we aim to impart experiential education as per the current industry norms. Further, we continually strive to maintain our unwavering commitment to better the agribusiness sector through meaningful collaborations with industry leaders."



SIOM's one-of-a-kind MBA in Agri-Operations is a two-year, full-time program designed to provide students with knowledge and expertise in multiple areas of agribusiness such as Agricultural Markets, Processing and Agriculture Value Chains, Agri-Supply Chain Management, Advances in Agriculture, Agro-Procurement Management, Warehouse Management, and Quality Management amongst others. Its carefully crafted curriculum is designed to address the competency and skill requirements in the AgriOperation domain. To offer further value to the students, SIOM has collaborated with SAP University Alliances (UA) Program to provide in-house SAP-ERP training on various modules such as Sales & Distribution Production Planning, and Materials Management amongst others. The Institute, an approved international examination centre, also facilitates and encourages students to acquire CPIM certification offered by The Association of Operations Management.

In line with its vision of imparting practical knowledge, SIOM offers students a holistic approach through Capstone and HBR Business Simulations, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt training, International Exchange Program, and an increased focus on Project Based Learning. The Institute also organizes student-centric events and activities - Digital Guest Lecture Series, Supernova, Digital Homecoming, Pitchers, and Tattv (National Operations Summit) - to continually improve the curriculum and provide students with industry insights.

The Institute has maintained its 100 per cent placement record with the highest CTC recorded at Rs. 24.13 LPA and an average CTC of Rs. 12.38 LPA for its flagship MBA in Operations Management Program. Further, SIOM also facilitated the highest stipend of Rs. 3.5 lacs and an average stipend of Rs. 94,905 for the same. With its deep-rooted industry connections, the Institute has observed Aditya Birla Group, Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, E&Y, GrantThornton Bharat, HP, IBM, ITC, Godrej, General Mills, Flipkart, and Amazon amongst others as regular participants for the placement drive. MBA in AgriBusiness Operations is all set to benefit from the Institute's Operational Excellence forte.

To know more, visit - https://bit.ly/3Fschbs

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

