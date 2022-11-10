Deep Kalsi's Yakeen Nahi is the Diss Track of the Season for the Backstabbers in your Life

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the rising stars in the Hip Hop scene Punjabi munda Deep Kalsi and everyone's all-time favorite rapper Raftaar release their brand-new single - Yakeen Nahi in collaboration with Sony Music.

Deep Kalsi's potent vocals and Raftaar's no - holds - barred lyrics come together in an intoxicating and catchy combination. This "backstabber ballad" is for those who have experienced being thrown under the bus by someone who they trusted more than anyone. Yakeen Nahi, illustrates how the crucial component of every relationship, trust, is frequently put to the test and destroyed. The song will leave an enduring impact on you because of its music and lyrics.

Sharing about the song, Deep Kalsi said, "Yakeen Nahi is an intense track which represents the emotions of a guy who is wronged by his loved one. Working with my brother Raftaar again has been a time of rapid learning but in a fun way. I hope this song touches a chord in listeners hearts and helps them get over their heartbreak in some way."



Listen to Yakeen Nahi by Raftaar and Deep here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-_rIKNt5c8

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company that has on its roster a rich and storied history of iconic artists like Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Shakira, Mariah Carey and Britney Spears and today's superstars like Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Khalid, pan-Indian superstar Raftaar, pop sensation AKASA, new age artists like OAFF-Savera, Mitraz, Talwiinder and South India's biggest acts like Anirudh, A.R. Rahman, Vivek-Mervin and Ghibran including several decades-long relationships with Dharma Productions, Maddock Films, Red Chillies Entertainment, Madras Talkies and Vishesh Films among others. On offer is a vast catalogue that comprises some of the most important recordings in history spread across multiple genres, languages, and geographies.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

