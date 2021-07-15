Deepak S Chhabra Couture to bring an elite collection in grooms wear- 'Haute Couture'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/ThePRTree): Luxury groomswear label Deepak S Chhabra Couture prepares to launch their Haute Couture collection.

A complete floor will be allocated to the new line that avails high end crafted pieces featuring a premium collection for elite grooms who have a very particular taste in fashion.

The new collection brings a modern concept of wedding gowns catering to the needs of the modern groom. Made in the shades of off white and pastel colors, the ensemble carries luxury designer Deepak S Chhabra's thumbprint as the logo on all the tags.

It is one of the first ever showrooms allocated to groomswear that will offer a make-up room for men, a professional cameraman, and a person of profound expertise to tie the turban in varied styles.



Entering the floor catering to the exclusivity of groomswear, one could find Deepak S Chhabra's thumbprint embossed on the main wall, manifesting his personal touch with the brand. Expressing his views on the collection Deepak says, "The grooms wear fashion industry has grown leaps and bounds in recent times. With rising western influence and changing tastes and preferences of grooms, we as designers have made it a task to deliver their dream ensemble to the best of quality so that their big day has everything prim and proper. A groom's ensemble embodies their character, and we with our premium designs fortify the same."

Hand-tailored to perfection, the Haute Couture collection is designed to create a legacy for the new age grooms. Carving their own niche in the high-end fashion industry, Deepak S Chhabra has styled and suited the needs of more than 12000 grooms having delivered 1,00,000 outfits in his 21 years of experience.

The new collection is undoubtedly going to catch the attention of all the grooms looking to amp up their D-day outfits and match the styling vibes of their beautiful bride. From angarkhi, pagdi, and kamarbands, to premium luxury grooms wear outfits, Deepak S Chhabra has made it a point to ensure that every groom when walks the aisle has all eyes on him and his dreamy ensemble.

Check out their website here: https://deepakschhabra.com/

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

