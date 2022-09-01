DEERIKA celebrates Ganpati Utsav with "Khushiyo Ka Subh-Aarambh" at Mall 51

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): To kick start the festivities, DEERIKA - the one-stop retail hypermarket, announces 'Khushiyo ka Subh-Aarambh', a campaign to celebrate Ganesh Utsav organised by Mall 51, Gurugram. The campaign will be live on August 31 till September 9, 2022 with the tallest Ganpati installation in Gurugram.

With this event, DEERIKA and Mall 51, aim to provide a one stop destination experience wherein the consumers can not only relish their shopping experience but also participate in the community activities which further makes their experience holistic.

The first-of-its-kind, people can witness a 20 ft. tall clay installation and the mall will be intricately decorated for the occasion. The magnitude of the pandaal and the decoration is never seen before in Gurugram. The Staphana will be held on the 31st of August in the morning and Prayers will be offered every morning and evening. Modaks and Prasad will be distributed every day to the walk-ins.



Established in 2017, DJT Ventures is the brainchild of Akash Anand, who is driven by the vision of creating a conglomerate through Retail, Financial Services and Insurance Broking. Promoting businesses in these verticals via separate companies for each of them, DJT Ventures has established a presence in New Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Gurugram (Haryana), with plans to expand to other parts of the NCR with more hypermarkets in the coming years.

DEERIKA began its journey in 2020 with the first Hypermarket in Sector 51, Gurugram. It guarantees discounts on all products, including grocery, fresh produce, utensils, crockery, home appliances and clothing for men, women and children. Apart from having top brands under one roof, DEERIKA has more than 100 products under its private label. It provides the most economical rates and an international shopping experience with a 'Cartful of Happiness'.

This Story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

