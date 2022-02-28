DeHaat is now a certified "Great Place to Work"

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): DeHaat, India's fastest growing full-stack AgriTech platform, has recently announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work.

This recognition comes as another feather in the company's cap on its journey towards creating value for the agriculture industry at large through tech-infused solutions.

Great Place to Work® is a global establishment that recognises, nurtures, and certifies exceptional workplace cultures. With a presence in over 60 countries, surveys in 97 countries and over 10,000 organizations across corporate, government and non-profit sectors, they have been able to survey and produce some of the most pivotal research materials that have become the cornerstones in creating and sustaining High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™. Over the last three decades, they have managed to cement their position as the leading authority in all things relating to great workplaces.

Through the years, DeHaat has managed to cement itself as a pioneer within the AgriTech sector. They pride themselves in being a company with a cause and have consistently associated with employees that share the same vision and values. The many triumphs they have amassed along their decade-long journey are a testimony to this very vision.



On receiving this honour, Shashank Kumar, Co-founder & CEO - DeHaat, said, "We at DeHaat are honoured to receive this recognition. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the DeHaat family, without whom this wouldn't be possible. We are today a team of 1200+ employees working relentlessly towards a common goal of helping the farmer community earn higher income & improve their livelihood. It is a testament of a capable culture we have managed to imbibe. The very fact that the vision of every team member is aligned with the "Farmers First" vision of the organization is what makes DeHaat a great place to work."

Surabhi Sanchita, Vice President, Human Resources - DeHaat, added, "When working in a tech-first environment, it is often easy to have a target-oriented approach towards things. However, at DeHaat we believe that the journey is more important than the destination. A lot of time and hands-on work has gone into building and sustaining a culture that is aligned with the "Farmers First" vision that DeHaat prides on. A culture that is based on trust, communication and empathy. This honour is a reminder of our responsibility to continue on the path of collaborating with like-minded individuals who are driven by our cause and arm them with our unique and special benefits, robust training opportunities & commitment to employee recognition and imbibe in them a belief that their work makes a difference."

DeHaat is a technology-based business to farmers (B2F) platform that offers full-stack agricultural services to farmers and has been instrumental in bringing about a technological revolution into the Indian agricultural sector. They boast of a team of 1200+ highly qualified professionals, working with more than 800,000 farmers and 4500 micro-entrepreneurs. Their list of services includes but isn't limited to, distribution of high-quality agricultural inputs, customised farm advisory, access to financial services, and market linkages for selling their produce.

