Delhi: Apple to open its Saket store tomorrow

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Tech giant Apple on Wednesday previewed its 'Apple Saket' store and said it would open this first store in the national capital on Thursday.

"We are thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services," Apple said in a statement.

The store will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.



"Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple's operations in India run on 100 per cent renewable energy and are carbon neutral," the statement added.

Apple said the store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, the statement said customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an expert. "Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions," it added.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook opened India's first retail store of Apple in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Apple CEO dropped a picture from the grand store opening and captioned it, "The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC -- our first store in India." (ANI)

