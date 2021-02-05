Delhi based Cancer Healer Center celebrates 'World Cancer Day'

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/ThePRTree): February 4, 2021 marks World Cancer Day, a global initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) for raising worldwide awareness, improving education, and stimulate personal, collective, and government action, to create a cancer-free world, reduce deaths and improve quality of life for those affected by a cancer diagnosis.

The ultimate year of the three- year-call-to-action campaign themed 'I am and I will' emphasises on how our actions have an impact on everyone around us, within our neighbourhoods, communities, cities, across borders, and oceans. When we choose to come together, we can achieve what we all wish for a healthier, brighter world without cancer.

Cancer Healer Center supports the global "I am and I will" Cancer awareness campaign

Cancer is a global challenge and knows no borders. Cancer Healer Center, one of the leading cancer treatment hospitals in India is committed to providing the best care to its patients in their fight against cancer. It functions under the able guidance of Dr Tarang Krishna, a distinguished and acclaimed Physician who has made immense contribution in the field of cancer treatment.

"For me, as a practicing oncologist and researcher for over 18 years, science and innovation to support progress in cancer control is close to my heart and will form an important part of my presidency. We treat cancer primarily with Immunotherapy and other innovative targeted therapies that hold great promises to diagnose cancer at an earlier stage and expanding treatment possibilities for patients "said Dr Tarang.

Headquartered in New Delhi's New Friends Colony, the Center has opened up many branches PAN India enabling easy access and commutation for people in every corner of the country. The Center provides a high-quality holistic treatment that takes care of the overall well-being of patients. It helps them develop a positive attitude towards life while on their journey to fight cancer through the revolutionary Cancer Healer medicine based on Immunotherapy.

The goal of immunotherapy is to control the growth and spread of cancer and help the immune system work better to destroy cancer cells. A strong believer in this type of cancer treatment, Dr. Krishna is an embodiment of adopting healing methods through CAM (Complementary and Alternative Medicine) and has contributed significantly towards its R&D which has garnered him many national and international accolades.



His wife Dr Deepica Krishna is also making relentless efforts to boost the morale of cancer patients and survivors. 'Celebrate Life 'a wing she started at her husband's clinic works to spread awareness about cancer disease through motivational talks and workshops, help people recognise early signs and symptoms so they can seek medical intervention at an early stage, and educate people about avoiding risk factors since prevention is better than cure.

She has recently launched her new venture 'Immunosciences' based on the mantra- make your health a priority so that no life-threatening disease controls you. Immunosciences deals mainly with nutraceuticals sciences (premium high-quality nature-based food supplements) and aims at elevating the health status of the society as a whole with the help of a team of nutritionists and their health care products and supplements.

At Immunosciences, they perform cancer screening and right nutrition analysis via genomic testing that helps in detecting any kind of lifestyle disease, autoimmune disease, and cancerous growth way in advance. Their doctors and nutritionist then make customised lifestyle plans, focus on catering to all your nutritional needs aided with premium quality supplements that'll boost your health and rejuvenate your system.

"World Cancer Day 2021 campaign theme 'I am and I will' resonates with what we believe at 'Cancer Healer Center' and our new baby 'Immunosciences' - to encourage individual action against cancer. Through education, individuals are empowered to take personal responsibility and increase the adoption of prevention behaviors and the use of early detection services "said Dr Deepica.

"Being a health and fitness enthusiast, I believe in maintaining the right weight, making healthier lifestyle choices and dietary supplements are key to fighting any disease. Even chronic diseases like cancer can be cured by following a balanced diet, boosting your immunity levels, and being physically active. Now the onus lies on each one of us, "What can and will you do to reduce the impact of cancer?" she signs off.

For more info, click here https://www.immunosciences.in/web/

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

