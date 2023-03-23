Delhi Eye Doctor sets a Guinness World Record: 250 Contoura Vision Laser eye patients in one day

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/PNN): Over the past few years, several people's achievements and acts caused them to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. Making such records is not a cakewalk. It's the determination, hard work, perseverance, and dedication of a person that makes it possible to do something to be able to enter the Book of Records. On this note, it's an excellent opportunity to mention one of the best Ophthalmologists who created his journey of making a record in New Delhi.

Dr Rahil Chaudhary, M.D. at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre, enters the Guinness Book of World Records for having two hundred and fifty Contoura Vision Laser eye patients in a single day. He completed the record at the New Delhi-based Eye7 Hospital in Lajpat Nagar on 25th December 2022. The organizers of the event organized the event beautifully and seamlessly.

Furthermore, it was remarkable to witness the excitement among those who participated in the event, which took it to another level. Rishi Nath, one of the reputed adjudicators from the Guinness Book of World Records in London, graced the event with his presence at the site where the record attempt would be made. Hours after the completion of the surgery, he declared the record made by Dr Rahil Chaudhary and handed him the certificate.

Some Specialities of Dr Rahil Chaudhary

Before this event, Dr Chaudhary was featured in the Indian Book of Records 4 times. The title that got him into the Indian records included:

Maximum Lasik eye surgeries conducted in India.

Maximum AI Laser Cataract surgeries performed in India.

Maximum ICL Specs Removal procedures performed in India.



Fastest Laser Eye Surgery (1 min 21 sec) performed in India.

When asked about his journey or experience of this record made at Eye7 Eye hospitals, Dr Rahil Chaudhary remarked that it was an overwhelming experience for him. Although it wasn't the first time he attempted such surgeries, entering the Guinness Book of World Records was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He was thankful to his family and the Eye7 Eye Hospitals team, without whom, he exclaimed, it was impossible to attain such an incredible act.

Rahil Chaudhary, the doctor, finished his education at Delhi Public School in R.K. Puram. He attended the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences in Dehradun to complete his MBBS. Before completing his post-graduate degree in ophthalmology at Swami Vivekananda Subharti Medical College in Meerut, he worked as an intern at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, PGIMER, New Delhi. He is currently employed with Eye7 Eye Hospitals as the Managing Director (MD) Ophthalmologist.

Awards He Got

He was honored by the All-India Ophthalmic Society for four consecutive years with the prestigious "International Hero in Ophthalmology''. Furthermore, Dr Rahil Chaudhary was awarded the ''John Henahan" and the "Best Surgical Technique" prizes at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons in Lisbon and Paris.

His talent was not limited to this. He also gained popularity for using mobile applications for toric marking in cataract surgeries for the first time in India. Also, he was featured for it in several international publications. He was also honored by the ECSRS with the prestigious ''Practice Management Award''. His remarkable journey so far and achievements will continue to encourage the budding doctors in the nation, and he will be an idol of inspiration for young ophthalmologists all over the country.

The All-India Ophthalmic Conference 2020 named Dr Chaudhary the Pride of Indian Ophthalmology. It takes a lot of hard work to enter the Guinness Book of World Records, and such record-breaking achievement results from the hard effort, commitment, and perseverance. The tale of Dr Rahil is not an exception; in light of his most recent success, there can be no question that he is a true source of pride for our nation and Indian ophthalmology.

Dr Chaudhary's achievements are indeed praiseworthy; hopefully, such an incredible act would be an eye-opener for doctors in various fields. It also seems like entering the World Book of Records was not his sole intention. He is a dedicated doctor eager to serve the nation by providing patients with the best treatment. The country would love to have more such diligent and determined doctors for the well-being of the common people.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

