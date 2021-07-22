Delhi Management Association and Benepik announce the Unsung Covid Heroes Award 2021

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/PNN): Delhi Management Association (DMA) and Benepik unite to organise the Unsung Covid Heroes Award 2021 recognising common people's selfless acts of service towards the covid-stricken society.

The initiative intends to glorify extraordinary chronicles of the lesser-known Covid Heroes such as police, entrepreneurs, organisations, delivery personnel, or employees who went beyond their line of duty for business continuity. These are the individuals who cared to make a difference in the life of fellow folks by being brave & selfless.

Individuals can be nominated for multiple award categories such as Healthcare, Corporate Individuals, Organizations, Sponsor award, 65th DMA's award, Student, Logistics, Governance, Police, Journalists, & Policy Influencer. Winners will be facilitated with a Certificate of Appreciation and Recognition from the Delhi Management Association (DMA) & Benepik.

Delhi Management Association (DMA) established in 1965 is among the oldest and prestigious professional body, devoted to disseminating management principles and practices. Benepik is an engagement company focussing on Employees, Channel Partners & Customers.

With its presence in 12+ countries including India, Indonesia & Middle East, it helps organizations create a culture of recognition, enhance executive connect & build brand loyalty in a measurable way.



Speaking on the announcement Yogesh Misra, Hon. President- DMA and Vice President, Thomas Assessments said, "Our front line workers' relentless service deserves all our salutations & respect for their contribution during this need of the hour. But there is also a large part of the society who implicitly kept working despite amplified health risks. The fear of contagion and adverse work conditions did not stop them from accomplishing tasks beyond their regular call of duty. We aim to foster their selflessness, dedication & loyalty they showed through this awards curriculum."

Shedding more light on the Awards, Saurabh Jain, Founder & CEO, Benepik added, "We saw kindness sprouting in various shades from diverse quarters, known and unknown during this pandemic. The award function is a gesture of gratitude for that spirit of hope exemplified by these ordinary people through their noteworthy acts of serving and caring for people and communities."

The Jury for the Unsung Covid Heroes Award 2021 empanelled are eminent personalities from a variety of fields, including Government, Social, Corporate, and Healthcare. The jury includes Amit Malik (MD, Aviva India), Dr. VK Saraswat (Member, Niti Aayog), Apurva Chamaria (SVP, Tech Mahindra), Dr. Shikha Sharma(Founder, Dr. Shikha's Nutri Health), Dr. Alka Mittal (Director-HR, ONGC), Deepak Bagla (MD, Invest India), Satya Narayan Maharana (Head - OD and Talent Management, Haier), Sumit Bhatia (HR Head, SE2 Digital), Kavita (Head-Growth Partner Network, Upstox), Niren Srivastava (Head - Human Resources, Training & Administration, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited), Ashish Kumar (Managing Director, Dr. Willmar Schwabe India) & Jatin Mahajan (Managing Director, J Mitra & Co).

The nominations for the awards are now open. Visit https://unsungcovidhero.com to nominate an Unsung Covid Hero. The last date for the nominations is 8th August 2021 and the final winners will be announced on 3rd September 2021.

