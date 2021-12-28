Delhi Public School Bangalore North, standing apart with exemplar practices

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 28 (ANI/Mediawire): A highly reputed School in the country, Delhi Public School, Bangalore North (DPSBN) was awarded the "Pasch Schule" plaque by the Vice Counsel General (German Embassy) in Bangalore in September 2021 and identified as a member of the worldwide PASCH Network (among 300 schools globally).

A NABET accredited school, DPS Bangalore North is known for its systems approach & design thinking practices. For its Global Dimension and International Connectedness in teaching and learning, the School was awarded the International Dimension in Schools certificate for the period 2022-25" by the British Council.

As an inclusive school, DPS BN strives to create a safe and secure, joyful learning environment for all students irrespective of their gender, religion, ethnicity and disability. The school has qualified teachers, counsellors and special educators who enable every child to reach their highest potential.

DPSBN believes in creating a sustainable world.

As a "Green School" the school has exemplar environmental practices like usage of solar energy, bio fuels, rain water harvesting, STP, organic farming, vermi-composting, waste segregation, medicinal garden etc. The school also engages with community for recycling and reuse of waste generated.

The school takes great pride and stands up to its motto of "Service Before Self". The students initiate and raise awareness about issues in society and address them through campaigns, walks and fund raising events.

Our vision is to respect and appreciate all cultures, faiths and religions and to uphold the secularity of India. We take great pride in our constitution, our rich heritage and culture. The students are exposed to Indian art and culture through various programmes like SPICMACAY. The school also has a strong NCC wing with its own firing range and obstacle course.

The debut 'TedX Youth' had "Inclusion" as theme. Being an inclusive school we take pride in embracing the diversity of all nature. The school's inclusive nature was highlighted by Shri Ramesh Pokriyal, MoE, GoI, at the Annual Sahodaya Summit 2020.

The school works closely with CBSE on a number of projects. Some of them are listed below.

Some of the other projects initiated by DPSBN for CBSE are as below:

1. Chosen by CBSE to be a part of an initiative to analyse CBSE Assessment Instruments in association with Azim Premji University

2. The Principal led a team to review curriculum framework for science and designing Diagnostic Assessment questions under the aegis of CBSE.

3. Principal was appointed as a mentor in the SQAA pilot programme.



4. The school was invited to create of a manual for CBSE on Sports integration and Peace Integration into education.

5. The Principal was amongst the first twenty principals in the country to conduct Virtual Inspection of Schools by CBSE.

6. One of the five schools for curriculum review assessment, online examination & board tabulation.

7. Invited by DPS Society to share best practices in inclusive education, Indian Heritage & Culture and online use of tools in Maths & Science.

8. Lead School for Peer Ed Programme

9. One of schools selected for the NAS examination.



The learning crisis caused by Covid-19 acted as an impetus leading to stimulated innovation at DPSBN. ENTRAR, the in-house LMS of school, scaled up to become a secure online platform to conduct online classes. As CSR, DPSBN supported rural school at Badagandi. More than 4000 training programmes were taken up by the teachers as CPD.

Teachers were given "Work from Anywhere" option, and paid leaves were granted to those either affected by Covid-19 or were caretakers of Covid patients. Zero loss in jobs was ensured during the pandemic.

Vaccination drives were conducted for all stakeholders in association with Manipal Hospital. Financial support & COVID protection kits were supplied to many COVID care centres across Karnataka.

DPSBN strives to create a culture that celebrates relationships, embraces diversity and promotes inclusion in all spheres. Living up to their motto of "Service before Self", they aim to create an equitable and sustainable world for everyone.

The school believes in the proverb "It takes a village to raise a child". Towards this end the school works very closely with Scientific organizations, NGOs, Young community based organizations, International Organizations, Cultural Organizations Archeological Survey of India, and hospitals.

At DPSBN we wish to instill in all our stakeholders a sense of moral fiber, social justice, integrity of character, awareness of their duties and rights to create a society where there is mutual respect and harmony.

