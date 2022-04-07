Delivering the benefits of future studies at Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU)

Al Khobar [Saudi Arabia], April 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): In recent decades, the interdisciplinary field of futuristic or futures studies has emerged to empower people to expansively envision the future and bring about positive change here in the present.

A pivotal event in modern human history that has altered both the course of futuristic studies and revealed the field's value is the COVID-19 pandemic. Societal shutdowns and transformations worldwide in response to the pandemic have demonstrated the need for forward thinking, as well as changed how people interact and learn remotely across borders with newfound ease and open-mindedness.

Just before the pandemic struck, Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) founded the Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd Center for Futuristic Studies (PMFCFS) in 2019 at the university's Al-Khobar campus. With this center, PMU aims to be a pioneer in futures studies not only in its home nation of Saudi Arabia, but also in the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and worldwide. As the world adapts to the swift change ushered in by the pandemic, PMFCFS is helping shape the education of the next generation of leaders, enhancing the understanding of futures studies, and ultimately delivering the field's benefits to humankind.





"The Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd Center for Futuristic Studies is a world-class institute with a mission to research, identify, and spread the best and most sustainable policy solutions worldwide through futures studies," said Dr Issa Al Ansari, President of PMU. "We firmly believe peaceful prosperity can be equitably achieved for all people in all places on our shared planet. The coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced this view."

In alignment with PMU's mission and vision, PMFCFS aims to position itself among the leading academic institutions in the Middle East as a research-led center. Examples of PMU's global collaboration include the establishment of the first United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Chair in the Gulf Region at PMU in December 2021. In October 2021, PMU partnered with World Futures Studies Federation (WFSF) in convening the WFSF 24th World Conference, an international event held in Berlin, Germany.

Many other agreements are in place, including a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Teach the Future, a non-profit futures literacy organization based in Sacramento, California, United States; an MOU with the Association of Professional Futurists (APF) located in Seattle, Washington, United States; and an MOU with the Future Foresight Foundation (FFF) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzKDKPJ39IA

