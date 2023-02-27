Della Adventure and Resorts Pvt Ltd raises Rs 208 crores to fuel future hospitality growth plans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Della Adventure and Resorts Pvt. Ltd, which owns and manages the popular Della Resorts and Della Adventure Park in Lonavala, has raised Rs 208 crores in non-convertible debentures (NCDs) which are to be utilized to part-refinance debt, while giving impetus to the expansion endeavours of the group's hospitality arm. The financing was led by Nomura, a global financial services group. A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Della Group, Della Resorts is valued at Rs 660 crores as per a valuation done by Mandeep Lamba, President South Asia and his team of hospitality consultants HVS Anarock.

Jimmy Mistry, Chairman and Managing Director, Della Group has said, "The proceeds from the NCDs will be utilised partly to refinance existing debt and towards the expansion strategy of our hospitality arm. Della Resorts will soon foray into increasing its current inventory while transforming into a 300-key resort

Singapore-based Vishal Sharma, who led the transaction for Nomura, said, "We are excited about this partnership and wish Jimmy and Della a bright and successful future. We are invested in India, and it's becoming a core market for us. We will also continue to look at and evaluate various other investing opportunities."

Alpha Investment Capital, a Dubai-based Financial and Business Consultancy headed by ex-ICICI Middle East CEO Murugan Shankaran were driving the project as Transaction Advisors. The legalities were overseen by legal honchos Satish Kishandani of Pioneer Legal and Rituparno Bhattacharya of TT&A.

Della Resorts is an India-based experiential hospitality brand helmed by social entrepreneur, Jimmy Mistry, Chairman, and Managing Director,, known for his stellar work in the world of experiential design. Way back in 2009, as he made his first foray into mainstream hospitality, Jimmy realised how India lacked a presence in the experiential hospitality and design space. For the past 12 years, he has focussed tirelessly on creating and elevating Della Resorts as the experiential hospitality capital of India. Today, Della Resorts is a getaway of global standards due to this meticulous conceptualisation, and Jimmy's imperious design sensibilities.The Luxury Resort property has projected to instant fame thanks to its incredible designs, India's first and largest extreme adventure park, 6 uber-luxury resorts, and its uniquely paradoxical, India's first military-themed luxury resort for counter-terrorism training.



Over the last decade and a half, Della Resorts has made significant investments along its journey as it continues its meteoric evolution as a preferred MICE [Meeting, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions] and Destination wedding host. It also upholds its calling as a pioneer in adventure tourism and is a preferred holiday destination for families and day guests with activities and opportunities for everyone across the hospitality spectrum.

