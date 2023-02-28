Denmark advocating a framework between India, Europe to increase trade : Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Tuesday said that Denmark was "advocating a framework" to increase trade between the India and Europe.

During an interaction with media after the beginning of two-day CII-India Europe Sustainability Conclave, the Danish minister said, "Denmark is a small country but I am proud to say that we are a prosperous country and that we have gained all our prosperity trading with other nations."

Denmark has traded with India for the last 400 years, he said.

"We now due to the geopolitical situation due to the pandemic, the rise of China, the war in Ukraine where globalisation could be pushed backwards, which is not in our best common interest," the foreign minister said.



According to a statement from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the two-day conclave that began today is one of the largest congregations of senior ministers, policymakers and business leaders from European countries and India, cutting across sectors.

The Conclave focuses on the strategic role of India-Europe partnership in changing geo-political scenario, strengthening bilateral engagements and discussions on emerging economic opportunities.

Besides bilateral and regional discussions, the conclave presents opportunities in different sectors such as - healthcare, IT and IT-enabled services, maritime and logistics, defence, smart manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, education, power and energy, infrastructure and more.

Earlier today, in the inaugural session of conclave, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India's relations with Europe are stronger and deeper than ever before. (ANI)