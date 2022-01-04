Denmark awarded with Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice 2021 for Environment Sustainability

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Harmony Foundation hosted the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice which premiered on December 30, 2021.

Each year, the Harmony Foundation identifies a theme for the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards that aligns with the need of the hour affecting humanity worldwide. The Award is an annual event that celebrates and commemorates the legacy of Mother Teresa.

"While the Nobel prize was instituted in remorse and apology to the devastating destruction caused by the invention of the dynamite and other high explosives, On the other hand, this award in memory of Mother Teresa espouses her ethos of selflessness and virtues of compassion immortalised even in her living sainthood. Her's is the legacy of the pursuit of a lifetime in social justice and the enduring face of peace in the face of deprivation and hate globally, for generations to come," said Dr. Abraham Mathai the Chairman of the foundation.

This year the foundation embarked on the 17th year of the Mother Teresa Memorial Award felicitating selfless individuals, leaders, youth and organizations who have worked relentlessly in the realm of augmenting Environmental Sustainability.

The Harmony Foundation has been proud to acknowledge the diversity of individuals from various walks of life, from students to corporates, who are no less than the warrior-visionaries of our times and have diligently worked towards the conservation and preservation of our planet.

The astounding and inspirational awardees this year for saving the environment are:

1. Denmark awarded for being one of the exceptional nations in the world which lives in harmony with nature and promotes environmental sustainability.

2. Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi - Padma Bhushan

3. Tulsi Gowda - Padma Shri

4. Jamuna Tudu: Lady Tarzan - Padma Shri

5. Vidyut Mohan - Winner of the inaugural Earthshot Prize 2021



6. Subhajit Mukherjee - Green Man of Mumbai

7. Paani Foundation - NGO (Maharashtra)

8. Plastic Pollution Coalition - Global organization working towards a plastic pollution free world

9. Missio Munich - Germany based organization committed to preserving the diversity of life and treading sustainable paths

10. WeForest - An organisation headquartered in Belgium to conserve and restore the ecological integrity of forests and landscapes

Young achievers of Mother Teresa Memorial Award this year

11. Vinisha Umashankar, Earthshot Prize '21 Finalist

12. Aadya Joshi, Founder of the Right Green

13. Ridhima Pandey, Young Climate Activist

The foundation's past awardees include luminaries like Dr. Oby Esekwesili (Nigerian Presidential Candidate - 2019 & Founder - Bring Back Our Girls), Nobel Laureates like H.H. Dalai Lama, Nation Premiers like Ghanaian President H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, and Prime Minister of Malaysia H.E. Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, H.H. Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs & Intl Cooperation), Baroness Caroline Cox (former Deputy Speaker of the United Kingdom's House of Lords), Prominent Priyanka Chopra (UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador), among others.

