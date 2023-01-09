Denmark's Tefcold A/s commercial refrigeration solutions for India with HILKNIGHTLY INDIA

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tefcold was formed in 1987 by Frede and Torben Christensen and has its HQ in Viborg, Denmark. Selling to over 100 countries, it coolingpost.com/uk-news/tefcold-acquires-capital-cooling-assets/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">boasts a turnover of more than EUR120m, 130 employees and warehouses in four countries.

Tefcold is known worldwide to provide the latest European technology in cooling, international design, and immediate deliveries with little to no lead time, at highly affordable rates. The refrigeration solutions are made for kitchens in SS 304 stainless, bars, and retailing food and beverage packaged goods at super Mart, convenience and department stores.

HILKNIGHTLY INDIA has signed up with Tefcold A/s to promote and distribute Tefcold commercial refrigeration solutions for the Indian Subcontinent region. The segments serviced are hospitality, restaurant, super Mart, QSR, and self-service kiosks.

The Tefcold Advantage to Indian Market

The market in India in refrigeration is expected to cross over US$ 5 billion by 2028, thanks to a robust business in retail sales. On questioning the need that Tefcold A/s products fulfil, replies Vickram Mederata, CEO, "Indian retail refrigeration market has two segments, one is the low-cost old technology products that are either made by unorganized segment manufacturers or rebranded China made products. The products are often not energy efficient whilst their upfront prices are lower, monthly energy bills are high. Majority will not have any third-party certification in food preservation (temperature below 4*C) while the designs look thrifty due to its material."



Tefcold Commercial Addressing Noisy Beverage Equipment

Tefcold refrigeration will run below 45db in most models. The sore thumb in India is an exceedingly high decibel (noise) rating inside the store or restaurant. Noisy equipment is the biggest contributor of low footfall, customers not returning, and brief time inside the store. This contributes to the high failure rate of many latest brands as well as lower sales when customers actually walk-in. The imported refrigeration from Germany or France offers complete solutions including commercial freezers, chillers, and display refrigerators, using modern cooling technology. They look smart and premium however their cost is prohibitive to most retailers. This leaves one choice of commercial refrigeration that is expensive to run, thrifty in look, and noisy in-doors. Independent bakeries, coffee shops, and convenience stores are most effected by prohibitive cost as their capital is less than large chains. Vickram added, "We brought in Tefcold, precisely because it offers a complete line of commercial refrigeration and freezing for self-service, kiosk, supermarket, departmental stores, kitchens, cloud kitchens, quick service and cafes, at a price that is within reach of standalone food service outlets, and a cost reduction for large chains that had to spend massively on equipment acquisition. Tefcold is the golden ticket for improving the standards of entire food and beverage retail chain and reduce the carbon footprint of a business."

Quicker Delivery After Order is a USP

The time to order and receive till door a complete Tefcold retail refrigeration solution is between four to eight weeks only, where most international companies post covid struggle and deliver in eighteen to twenty-four weeks. The other great advantage Tefcold customers in India enjoy is world-class manufacturing that appeals more expensive than it costs adding to a premium feel for the retail stores. A visibility of brand Tefcold impresses upon the walk-in retail clientele, or even a commercial coffee shop, the venue is quality conscious, equivalent to an international brand, pushing a high price point perceived value.

Tefcold A/s range of Commercial refrigeration products for India



HILKNIGHTLY will provide the entire catalogue of Tefcold Commercial Refrigeration for the Indian market in Hospitality, Food Service, and Retail. It includes display freezers for frozen packaged goods and ice creams, reach-in refrigerators, self-service can coolers, bottle coolers, commercial walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers, back-bar coolers, glass frosters, wine coolers, wine bottle displays for wine stores, delicatessen displays, ice cream freezers, dessert and food displays for coffee shops, countertop display merchandisers, medical freezers and coolers, blast chillers, and a full line of gastro refrigeration for bakery, butchery, kitchen, pizzeria, and salad bars. HILKNIGHTLY INDIA will provide Tefcold products through preferred kitchen equipment dealers nationally.

HILKNIGHTLY INDIA

HILKNIGHTLY INDIA is a national importer and distributor of specialty hospitality, food and beverage equipment technologies. Its corporate office and showroom are based out of MG Road, New Delhi. HILKNIGHTLY services the institutional and residential markets with support in design, warranty, and installation. HILKNIGHTLY product line includes undercounter and reach in refrigeration, dishwashing, specialty glasswashers, underbar equipment, and wine storage and dispensing solutions. To learn about HILKNIGHTLY portfolio visit website.

Hilknightly India Private Limited

372/374 UGF MG Road

Sultanpur, Pillar 11B Slip rd

New Delhi 110030

www.hilknightly.com

Contact:

Vickram Mederata (CEO)

info@hilknightly.com

Phone: 011-41550060

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

